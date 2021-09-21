Shoppers Say This Wire-Free Bra Fully Eliminates Awkward Armpit Bulge

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all had a wide range of struggles when it comes to trying to find a truly excellent bra. For some people, that could mean scoring a cup shape that actually fits the chest without any odd gaps — and for others, it may be the endless search for a band that fits comfortably.

One of the most irritating things about wearing a bra is the awkward bulging around the armpit area — if you’ve experienced this, you know exactly what we’re talking about. We want a smooth look so there’s no bulging whatsoever when we wear tops or dresses — and this bra from Warner’s may make this undergarment dream a reality!

Get the Warner’s Women’s Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bra is designed to eliminate bulging (hence its name), and shoppers say it definitely gets the job done! The straps on the sides are thicker than usual, which is what creates the smoothed-out effect we’re looking for. Shoppers also adore the amount of stretch it has, and are dubbing it the “most comfortable” bra they own!

Every detail on this bra was created with ultimate comfort in mind. It’s wireless, but can still provide ample support for larger bust sizes. The cups are also molded, so you won’t be left with a “uniboob” look — mega-unflattering! And even though this bra has a more conservative aesthetic, the V-neckline dips low enough so you can wear it with lower cut tops!

Get the Warner’s Women’s Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers also claim this bra does wonders for smoothing out back bulge, so if you’re rocking a tight top or bodycon dress, the look will be absolutely flawless! If you’ve been in the market to give a wire-free bra a try for casual wear, this may be a match made in heaven. Over 27,000 reviewers couldn’t be happier with their purchase, and many have even returned to pick up more colors!

See it: Get the Warner’s Women’s Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Warner’s and shop all of the lingerie, sleep and loungewear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!