This Supportive T-Shirt Bra Is So Comfy, You’ll Forget It Has Underwires

Bra shopping is certainly a more meticulous process when compared to how we browse for other wardrobe staples. We take a serious look at the details to ensure the undergarment in question can provide the bust with the support it desperately needs.

And based on our expert judgment, this T-shirt bra from Warner’s has all of the features we require — plus some additional upgrades which take it to the next level! Quite frankly, it’s not surprising that it’s garnered over 20,000 reviews on Amazon. It’s reportedly just that fantastic, and we have the low-down on what makes it so special below.

Get the Warner’s Women’s No Side Effects Underarm-Smoothing T-Shirt Bra for prices starting at $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Although this bra is outfitted with underwires for support, chances are you probably won’t even realize they’re present! That’s due to the precise design of this bra which keeps the wires hidden perfectly with additional cushioning that won’t poke at your sides or make you uncomfortable throughout the day. But underwires aside, what makes this bra truly stand out are the other elements ideal for everyday wear.

This is a bra made to look virtually seamless underneath clothing. It has thicker side straps which can help smooth out any bulging other bras often have, plus the material the side and back straps are made from is perfectly sleek and smooth. The seams lay flat against the skin, which makes the lines virtually invisible. It works like a charm — and what’s better than that?

Meanwhile, when it comes to adjusting this bra to suit your frame, it’s easier than ever thanks to the adjustable straps which you can tighten or loosen on the front. Instead of fiddling with them aimlessly in the back of the bra, the customization can be made directly in front of you. Essentially, everything about this bra is designed to make your life easier and more comfortable. As far as we’re concerned, that’s the dream!

