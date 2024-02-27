Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The time has finally come. After an intense winter, New York City is finally seeing bits and pieces of spring on the horizon. I, for one, am thrilled. I’m so tired of waking up to frosty temperatures lower than my thirty-something years of age and brisk winds that threaten to toss me from subway platforms. The seasons are gearing up to change, but it’s not all sunny skies just yet.

Anyone who knows anything about spring knows how unpredictable the weather can be. The forecast may call for sunny skies at the beginning of the day — and by lunch, you’re stranded in a rain shower. In preparation for the upcoming season, I’ve been searching high and low for unique fashion essentials that will keep me dry from an unexpected storm without looking like I’m preparing for a flood. Thankfully, retailers like Amazon, J.Crew, Nordstrom and lululemon have tons of water-resistant clothing to choose from. Scroll ahead for 13 water-resistant fashion essentials to keep you dry this spring!

Coats

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re running errands or heading to a workout class, you’ll want to wear this buttery-soft jacket. Along with being waterproof, this jacket comes in seven different shades. Plus, it’s on sale right now for 20% off!

2. We Also Love: You can never, ever go wrong with snagging workout pieces from lululemon. This jacket is no different. It’s designed for running so it’s windproof, breathable and features four-way stretch and super-soft fleece backing.

3. We Can’t Forget: If you’re a plus size shopper who lives for an edgy moment, you’ll love this Vince Camuto bomber jacket. You’ll turn heads, courtesy of the classic white shade and soft stretch fabric. Best of all? It’s treated with water-resistant technology so you can serve looks whether you’re wet or dry.

4. Bonus: We don’t make the rules, but trench coats are a must during the spring. No one will be able to tell that this lululemon find doubles as a raincoat.

5. Extra: You can still serve motorcycle babe vibes in the rain. This chic moto jacket is made from structured cotton twill with a waxed finish, so you can get it wet without worrying you’re damaging the fabric.

Bottoms

6. You Better Work: Guess what? You can bring your water-resistant clothing into the office. These prAna Halle pants look just like normal trousers you would wear to work.

7. The More, The Merrier: There’s no such thing as having too many pairs of leggings. You probably have tons of styles, lengths and colors in your wardrobe, but do you have ones that are windproof, water-resistant and fleece-lined? If not, then you need to snag these cozy leggings right now on Amazon.

8. Bestseller Vibes: Do you love oversized bottoms? These bestselling joggers are lightweight and feature a slightly elastic fabric that will keep you comfortable.

9. Pretty ‘N Pink: High-top sneakers are probably the last thing you want to pull out of your closet when it’s raining. Thankfully, these rain shoes feature a classic canvas sneaker silhouette with lace-up strings.

Shoes

10. Statement Maker: You’ll want to break out these Azalea Wang Booties even when there’s no rain in the forecast. They feature a sleek zipper whipped around a slouchy shaft. The pointy-toe bootie features an edgy back buckle!

11. On The Move: If you get caught in the middle of a sun shower while you’re running, don’t fret. The On Cloud 5 sneakers are waterproof, so your feet will stay nice and dry while you’re on the move.

12. Mad About Mules: You’ll be ready to make a splash, but you won’t be jumping in rain boots. These stylish mules have a chic braided instep strap and water-resistant suede, ideal for rainy days.

13. Last But Not Least: Don’t let the rain force you to cancel your brunch plans. These sherpa-lined boots are designed in a classic Chelsea boot silhouette to keep you dry and chic!

