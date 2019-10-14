



We’re all just one HGTV binge-watch away from designing the home of our dreams. So, what’s the issue here? No, it’s not our lack of design, vision or desire. Certainly, we have more than enough of that! Here, the issue is far more complex. It’s that no matter how many times we try to DIY a new project, it rarely comes out how we initially pictured — or how it was pictured on Pinterest. And, since a home is all about the personal touches, how do we touch it up without actually touching it (and making a mess in the process)?

The easy way out? Leave the DIY-yourself projects to the professionals — and head to the store. There, you’re guaranteed a final product that’s ready-to-go and fully in-tact. And, while that may seem easy, it’s not always feasible. Homes are expensive, and the last thing anyone can do and splurge all day for every room. So, what’s a Chip and Joanna-enthusiast to do? Start small. Plan ahead shop this super-saving Wayfair sale. These 5 cozy bedding sets are what dreams are made of — without breaking the bank.

1. This Minimalism-Inspired Set

Crisp, clean and classic, this down-alternative duvet was made for the minimalist in all of Us. It comes available in an all-white shade that’s so heavenly, it will quickly became a favorite. Factor in the fact that it’s crafted from a hypoallergenic microfiber that will aid and assist against any unnecessary irritations? We don’t think this set is what dreams are made of — we know it is.

See it: Grab the Alwyn Home All Seasons Down Alternative Duvet Insert (originally $120) now only $28!

2. This Neutral-Based Set

Hoping to add to your restful retreat? Add some neutrality into your home with this neutral-based set. The clean lines are perfect for anyone who’s looking for decor that’s sharp and streamlined. It’ll add a fashionable feel without any of the unnecessary frills and best of all, it can be turned inside-out, making it the ultimate two-in-one everyone needs.

See it: Grab the Alwyn Home Single Reversible Comforter (originally $135) now only $27!

3. This ‘Hollywood’ Glam-Inspired Set

We’re awarding this set the title of “most dramatic of the season.” From its bold color palette — which includes seven sensational shades — to its over-the-top tufted design, it’s one perfect detail after another that’s sure to steal all the attention this season — and next. Why go big when you can go home . . . straight to this stunning set.

See it: Grab the Red Barrel Studio Fulgham Comforter Set (originally $112) now only $55!

4. This Coastal-Inspired Set

Hoping to cure the everyday blues? Make your bedroom your own secret oasis to drift off to day after day. This coastal-inspired set will be the calming force in any room and will add some much-needed serenity into our lives. Plus, factor in the understated embroidered pattern rounds? They’re so endlessly chic it’s impossible to resist wrapping ourselves up in this set night after night.

See it: Grab the Twillery Epping Coverlet Set (originally $55) now only $31!

5. This Bohemian-Inspired Set

Go ahead and give in to your wildest desires with this comforter set! It features a vibrant color palette that’s as unapologetic and fearless as the lives we’re looking to live. It will instantly elevate any room with its bold tones and brighten up spaces in seconds. And don’t worry, it’s overwhelming without being too overwhelming. The vintage-y feel will easily match with any current (or future) decor and will transcend from this season to the next.

See it: Grab the World Menagerie Bridgelands Reversible Comforter Set (originally $200) now only $79! Not your style? Check out additional stylish bedding sets up to 70% off also available at Wayfair here!

