



Here at Shop With Us, we’re always on the hunt for a new sale to shop. There is nothing we love more than scooping up a handful of our favorite items at a majorly marked down price. But, let’s be real: who doesn’t? We’re confident everyone has the same “I hit the jackpot here” feeling that we do. But what category of sales makes us extra excited? That’s a completely different story.

There are two types of sales we love to shop — the first being one focused on clothing. Those are exclusively reserved for shopping all of our favorite tops, shoes or dresses. We are huge fans of that, but the second type holds a very special place in our hearts. That sale features everything. We’re talking about clothes, furniture and the crème de la crème: home decor. Yes, that is truly the best — and we’ve found it right here with this one. Right now, Anthropologie is offering an additional 40% off home decor and an extra 25% off sale furniture. To make everything just a little easier, we’ve rounded up our 5 must-shop items ASAP.

1. This Seafoam Set

Want to leave everyone green with envy? Be the hostess with the mostest with this seafoam green kitchen set. The set of four is perfect for anyone who’s looking to dine alone or with a friend or two. The two-toned plates are created in a muted hue and a uniquely crackled glaze that is captivating, to say the least.

See it: Grab the Keegan Dinner Plates, Set of 4 (originally $40) now only $25!

2. This Artsy Accent

Looking to get the party started? Insert this accent chair into any room in your house. It comes available in two multicolored prints — blue-green and black and white — and both are so sensational they’ll leave a lasting impression. It’ll be the investment piece that starts a conversation and keeps it going, since guests will be loving this ultra-chic item.

See it: Grab the Ulla Petite Accent Chair (originally $498) now only $370!

3. This Marvelous Mirror

Mirror, mirror on the wall — what’s the prettiest piece of them all? It would be this one — if you’re asking Us! This quartet mirror is crafted from a wooden material that’s sleek and sophisticated. Hang it any bedroom, living room or bathroom and bask in its beauty day in and day out.

See it: Grab the Quartet Mirror (originally $298) now only $195!

4. This Perfect Pillow Set

Hoping to spruce up any room in your home? Add any (or all) of these pillows into the mix. They’re whimsy, whimsical and bring a whole lot of charm to the table and will look great anywhere. From vibrant bugs and beetles to floral bouquets, it’s the playful piece that brings a much-needed pop of color.

See it: Grab the Colloquial Pillow Set (originally $58) now only $35!

5. This Handmade Hook

A home is all about the personal touches, right? So what better way to add that to any home than this handmade hook. Sure, it features an animal-inspired print but it also had a monogrammed initial factor on it. Mark what’s yours and show every coat who its owner is!

See it: Grab the Artful Animal Monogram Hook (originally $18) now only $10!

Not your style? Check out additional home and furniture up to 40% off and sale items also available at Anthropologie here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

