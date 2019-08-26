The Wayfair Labor Day Clearance Sale Is Here! Shop the 5 Best Deals





Summer may be coming to an end, but it’s not over just yet! There’s still time to shop this one final sale and trust Us, it’s the hottest sale of the season! Is anyone looking to update and upgrade everyone room in their home? For a limited time, we can and for a fraction of the price, too!

The Wayfair Labor Day Clearance Sale is happening now! From bedroom furniture to home decor, so much is marked down! With so much to shop and so little time, we’re here to help. Wondering what deals are too good not to steal? Treat yourself to these five must-shop pieces ASAP!

1. Bedroom Furniture — Starting at $89!

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking to make your bed the most restful retreat ever? Catch some serious R&R with this gorgeous headboard! It’s crafted from wood and is available in a charcoal button-tufting that adds just the right amount of glitz and glam to any room. With king and queen sizes available, consider Us all sold!

See it: Grab the Willa Arlo Interiors Ansley Upholstered Wingback Headboard (originally $282) now with prices starting at $215, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional bedroom furniture starting at just $85 here!

2. Area Rugs — Starting at just $49.99!

Our Absolute Favorite: Got a bare floor? Not anymore! Reach for this rug and any of its available nine colors. Whether we’re selecting the yellow/orange, navy blue/yellow or even the brown/beige/ivory, each and every single shade will provide the pop of color any small section in our homes are in desperate need of!

See it: Grab the Mistana Brandt Area Rug (originally up to $183) now with prices starting at $21, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional area rugs starting at just $49.99 here!

3. Home Decor — Starting at $24.99!

Our Absolute Favorite: Brighten up any area in your home with this mirror! It’s crafted from manufactured wood and features a chunky, clean-lined molding in a rich granite finish that’s eye-catching. Whether we’re storing it in our bedroom or bathroom, this gleaming glass mirror will turn heads with envy!

See it: Grab the Mercury Row Loftis Modern & Contemporary Accent Wall Mirror (originally $155) now with prices starting at $131, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional home decor starting at just $24.99 here!

4. Dining Furniture — Up to 65% off!

Our Absolute Favorite: Is anyone looking to create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in their kitchen? There’s no better way than with this 6-piece dining room table set. Featured within this set is one bench, one table and kitchen chairs, all available in this antiqued aquamarine blue shade that’s sensational. It’s the subtle-yet-striking set we’re all in need of ASAP!

See it: Grab the Ophelia & Co. Teresa 6 Piece Dining Set (originally $1,460) now with prices starting at $649, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional dining furniture up to 65% off here!

5. Office Furniture — All under $300!

Our Absolute Favorite: No matter how hard we try sometimes, our work does come home with Us! In those events when it does? This desk isn’t just the most suitable solution, it’s the sleekest one too. It comes available in cherry, walnut and oak wood finishes and each is as striking as the last! With four accessible cubbies and room for a chic chair, it’s impossible not to grab this piece ASAP!

See it: Grab the Langley Street Paige Writing Desk (originally $214) now with prices starting at just $91, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional office furniture with prices all under $300 here!

Still, want more? Check out additional categories all up to 75% off during Wayfair’s Labor Clearance Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!