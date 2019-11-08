



We all know how important a fourth quarter can be in football. Well, the fourth quarter in the world of business is just as important — especially in retail. It’s the last chance for stores to earn big before the fiscal year is over, and companies need to make as much money as they can.

That means that a lot of stores will have massive sales to clear out the stock that they want to get rid of before making room for new product — and that’s especially true for furniture retailers. One of our favorite online stores for all things home, Wayfair, is having a massive November clearance sale that you definitely don’t want to miss out on. It’s running now through November 12, 2019, ending promptly at 9 a.m. EST.

Don’t waste any time and check out all of the amazing deals that you can shop right now! We know that Wayfair can be a bit overwhelming. It can be hard to sift through all of the amazing inventory that they have to offer — so to help you out, we picked five of our favorite (and top-rated) products that you can get for amazing prices right now!

This Unique Area Rug

Give your space a funky new look with this textured area rug. It comes in 21 different sizes to fit any area in your home, and over 8,000 shoppers agree that this rug is spectacular!

Get the Indira Abstract Gray/Light Blue/Navy Blue Area Rug from Mistana (originally starting at $123) on sale for as low as $37 on Wayfair!

This Modern Dining Room Table

Revamp your dining space with this lovely glass table. It’s perfect for smaller spaces and comfortably seats four people.

Get the Cassidy Solid Wood Dining Table from Langley Street (originally $597) on sale for just $325 on Wayfair!

This Cult Favorite Mixer

Unless you’ve been living under a rock and don’t pay attention to kitchen and cookware, you’ve seen this KitchenAid mixer before. Get this absolute staple for a fraction of its original price! This also makes for a great holiday gift for the baker in your life.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (originally $500) on sale for just $280 on Wayfair!

This Rustic Coffee Table

Add a woodsy accent to your living room with this long coffee table. It can match virtually any decor theme, and the price discount is seriously too good to pass up!

Get the Kinsella Coffee Table from Trent Austin Design (originally $434) on sale for just $134 on Wayfair!

This Shopper Favorite Mattress

Mattresses are notoriously some of the most expensive things to shop for. But Wayfair has a line of affordable (and durable) mattresses, that are even more cost-conscious during their November sale. Over 20,000 shoppers have picked up this memory foam one, so it’s safe to say that it’s a hit!

Get the 10″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress from Wayfair Sleep (originally starting at $300) on sale for as low as $148 on Wayfair!

Want to see more? Check out everything that’s available on sale during Wayfair’s November Clearance, now through November 12, 2019!

