5 Wayfair Home Sale Picks That Will Ship Faster Than You Can Imagine

Remember fast shipping? Now that is something we definitely took for granted, no matter how much we always appreciated it. Now that it’s gone, we’d do anything to get it back — especially since real-life shopping is no longer an option. But is fast shipping gone entirely? Or are we just not looking at the right retailers?

While Amazon Prime shipping times are looking less like two days and more like two weeks, Wayfair deliveries are still operating on schedule. They are no-contact deliveries too, with drivers using sanitizer and soap between drop-offs and maintaining a six-foot distance. Wayfair is exactly the type of company we need to rely on right now too, considering being stuck at home means we could definitely stand to make a few improvements to our surroundings. Check out our must-have picks right now, on major sale — and hurry, because this sale ends soon!

5 Bestselling Categories at Wayfair

1. Office Furniture

Our Absolute Favorite: Currently working out of a “home office” you were in no way prepared to have? It’s time to ditch that uncomfortable dining room chair for a real office chair — one that looks totally chic in your home, of course, like this Rothenberg Home Task Chair, originally $260, now just $130!

Check out all of the office furniture on sale at Wayfair!

2. Kitchen Essentials

Our Absolute Favorite: Staying home for every meal can be kind of a drag, especially if we’re not exactly chefs in the kitchen. A simple tool like this Gotham Steel Non-Stick Indoor Electric Sandwich Panini Grill, however, makes things easy — and totally yummy. It used to be $30, but now it’s just $23!

Check out all kitchen essentials on sale at Wayfair!

3. Room Dividers

Our Absolute Favorite: If your shared space is on the smaller side and you’re in desperate need of some alone time, a room divider can make all of the difference in the world. This Freese Shoji 4 Panel Room Divider will match any style home and give you that mental and physical separation you need. Originally $99, now just $79!

Check out all of the room dividers on sale at Wayfair!

4. Storage Solutions

Our Absolute Favorite: When did we suddenly acquire so much stuff? It’s like everything is piling up by the second! That’s why we need this 10-Drawer Storage Chest to keep us masterfully organized. It’s like a mini filing cabinet that we can store anything in from important documents to all of our eyeshadow palettes! Its original price? $45. Its sale price? $40!

Check out all of the storage solutions on sale at Wayfair!

5. Vacuums

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re not sure how dust collects so fast, but there it is and here we are. And if we have a shedding pet, things are even worse. Well, it’s time to do it. The thing you’ve always wanted to do. Buy an iRobot Roomba! This one used to be $700 and is now just $500, and it will seriously change your life — not just now, but for years and years to come!

Check out all of the vacuums on sale at Wayfair!

