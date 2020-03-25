We Found the Comfiest Loungewear on Sale at Anthropologie — Shop Now!

Living in loungewear right now? Don’t worry — you’re not alone! Taking advantage of the time you’re spending at home and dressing as comfortably as you can is far from a fashion crime.

But if you’re looking to spruce up your remote-working wardrobe, then Anthropologie is definitely one of the premiere places to shop. We’ve picked out the best items currently on sale so that we can all give our at-home outfits a serious upgrade. Let’s do this!

This Oversized Knit Sweater

We love the casual deep V-neck on this loose-fitting sweater — not to mention the adorable animal print. The design isn’t as flashy as similar pieces out there, and you can easily dress this sweater up if you want to wear it out!

Get the Calvert V-Neck Sweater (originally $175) on sale for just $100, available at Anthropologie!

This Basic V-Neck Tee

You can never own enough casual tees. We love the washed-out vintage look of this long-sleeve top, and the fabric is incredibly soft and comfortable.

Get the Leidy V-Neck Tee (originally $48) on sale for just $30, available at Anthropologie!

This Ultra-Cozy Longline Cardigan

This cardigan is basically like wearing a blanket. We love the oversized sleeves and the long fit. It’s perfect to wear around the house as a robe — and you can totally wear it out for a casual day as well (in the future, of course)!

Get the Riley Longline Cardigan (originally $148) on sale for just $100, available at Anthropologie!

These Funky Joggers

We’re living in sweats right now, so why not pick up a new pair to spice things up? These joggers are cut in a classic fashion, and we love the oversized side pockets on them!

Get the Billie Textured Joggers (originally $68) on sale for just $40, available at Anthropologie!

This Fuzzy Pullover

Sherpa sweaters and jackets can become a bit repetitive, but this one is totally unique. We love the deep red shade and how it contrasts with the white zipper detailing. The loose sleeves are swoon-worthy!

Get the Annette Sherpa Pullover (originally $118) on sale for just $90, available at Anthropologie!

These Wide-Leg Lounge Pants

How can you make sweats more comfortable? By creating a pair of wide-leg ones! We love the easy fit of these lounge pants, and how they narrow at the ankle to create a harem-type style.

Get the Laura Lounge Pants (originally $78) on sale for just $60, available at Anthropologie!

This Standard Hoodie

This hoodie is a fairly basic piece that has a little bit of a French twist to it. The red and blue stripes on each sleeve adds a nautical touch that nails that Euro-chic vibe.

Get the Sundry Striped Hoodie (originally $178) on sale for just $100, available at Anthropologie!

Looking for more? Check out more loungewear on sale and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Anthropologie here!

