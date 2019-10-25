



The holidays are right around the corner, and if you’re anything like Us, you’re probably starting to stress. Sure, the lines at the mall are long and the traffic is shocking — but somehow, hosting is more troubling than any of that. Whether you’re a veteran party-thrower or it’s your big debut, it’s always a burden to plan and make sure everything is set!

However, it doesn’t have to be. Wayfair’s Semi-Annual Kitchen Sale is here to save the day. From now until November 22, you can save up to 70% off on so many kitchen-related items that we’re confident all of our holiday entertaining needs will be covered. If you still can’t narrow down the list, go with our five favorite items — an easy way to guarantee the title of hostess with the mostest.

1. This Air Fryer

Overindulging in fried foods? Kick that guilt to the side and consider it gone for good — well, sort of. This toaster oven will cook up all of your favorite festive snacks with seriously reduced guilt (not to mention less grease). Yes, this is bound to be a hit for all ages.

Grab the Black + Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven (originally $100), now only $76!

2. This Stove Set

If you’ve ever found yourself prepping a meal and realized that you don’t have the appropriate cookware, then this is your saving grace. This ten-piece set guarantees you won’t be scrambling at the last minute on a quest for the correctly-sized pan. Here, you’ll find every item your recipes could ever require!

Grab the Cuisinart 10 Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set (originally $380), now only $87!

3. This Trendy Tea Kettle

Want something that’s a surefire conversation starter? Turn to this stovetop kettle from beloved brand Le Creuset. It comes available in nine sensational shades — and as a bonus, when purchasing three of them, you’ll receive an extra 20% off. This may just be the perfect gift for all of your loved ones.

Grab the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel 1.6 Qt. Zen Stovetop Kettle for $80! Purchase three and receive an additional 20% off!

4. This Sharp Set

Want the best knives on the block? Turn to this set to get the job done. This eco-friendly and airy cutlery collection has handles made of rice husk composite — and it’s paired with a sturdy stainless steel blade.

See it: Grab the Hampton Forge Harvest 13 Piece Knife Block Set (originally $86), now only $32!

5. This Printed Plate Set

Want to elevate any special occasion? Reach for this perfect printed plate set. This 16-piece set features everything from mugs to plates and bowls! Best of all, the pattern is Pinterest-worthy.

See it: Grab the Pendulum Printed 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 (originally $140) now only $55! Not your style? Check out additional items up to 70% off in the Wayfair Semi-Annual Kitchen Sale also available at Wayfair here!

