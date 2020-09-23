36 Mind-Blowing Wayfair Way Day Deals Up to 80% Off — 2 Days Only

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The time has come! Way Day is here! Way Day is essentially Black Friday or Prime Day for Wayfair, and you know what that means. Sales, sales, sales! Like, big ones. How does up to 80% off sound? Okay, but what if everything also shipped free?

Now that’s what we’re talking about! From furniture, to appliances, to decor and more, Wayfair has countless items on sale. The only catch? This sale lasts two days only, and it’s already begun. Way Day ends September 25, 2020 at 3 a.m. ET, so what are you waiting for? Check out our picks below!

Bedding Up to 70% Off + Free Shipping

Our Absolute Favorite: This chic Becker Duvet Cover Set is machine-washable, hypoallergenic and features a polaris pattern that will match with seriously any decor and color scheme. It was $90, but you can grab it for as low as $23 during Way Day!

Other Bedding Favorites:

Looking for something else? Shop more bedding up to 70% off!

Area Rugs Up to 80% Off + Free Shipping

Our Absolute Favorite: This Gunter Power Loom rug is our pick because we not only love the distressed pattern, but also the fact that we can use it either outdoors or indoors. It was $60, but during Way Day it’s just $22!

Other Area Rug Favorites:

Looking for something else? Shop more area rugs up to 80% off!

Kitchen and Small Electrics Up to 65% Off + Free Shipping

Our Absolute Favorite: A color-coded kitchen is a happy kitchen, which is why this Classic Cuisine 14-Piece Assorted Knife Set is a must-have for Us. Originally $70, now just $26 for Way Day!

Other Kitchen and Small Electric Favorites:

Looking for something else? Shop more kitchen and small electrics up to 65% off!

Mattresses Up to 65% Off + Free Shipping

Our Absolute Favorite: The Wayfair Sleep 12″ Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress has over 31,000 reviews and a 4.7 rating. Basically, it’s near perfection, and while it used to start at $449, it starts at only $180 during Way Day!

Other Mattress Favorites:

Looking for something else? Shop more mattresses up to 65% off!

Decor and Pillows Starting at $25 + Free Shipping

Our Absolute Favorite: The Kennard 3 Tier Wall Shelf is what the industrial-chic vibe is all about. It’s functional, it’s a statement piece and it’s sure to collect compliments. It was $125, but it’s just $88 for Way Day!

Other Decor and Pillow Favorites:

Looking for something else? Shop more decor and pillows starting at $25!

Office Furniture Starting at $75 + Free Shipping

Our Absolute Favorite: The Flanigan Channel Tufted Task Chair is gorgeous, and we think anyone working from home would be thrilled to have it. It was $550, now it’s all the way down to $146 for Way Day!

Other Office Furniture Favorites:

Looking for something else? Shop more office furniture starting at $75!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

