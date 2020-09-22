Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Autumn is upon Us, and there’s no better way to kick off the official start of the season than with an assortment of new candles! Candles get Us in the fall mood and help create the cozy atmosphere we adore during this time of year. Best of all, Yankee Candle knows what we’re looking to buy — and they have just launched a major sale for 24 hours only!

Here’s the low-down: When you buy two Original Medium Jar Candles, you’ll get them both for just $40. Meanwhile, when you buy three candles, you’ll score those for just $50! If you want to scoop up more than three candles you’ll still get a discount, but the most savings are available when you buy your candles in threes. Oh, and you’ll also receive free ground shipping on your order — which is just the cherry on top of this incredible deal.

The selection is vast, so we picked out our three absolute favorite fall candles to give you a head start on your shopping. Our tip? Buy them all and put them in different rooms in order to achieve peak fall vibes!

The Bonfire Nights Candle

Nothing says fall quite like pumpkin spice! We love drinking our PSLs the second it’s socially acceptable, so why not recreate the magical scent and experience in candle form? Your entire home can smell heavenly with the help of this candle. It’s a creamy scent that’s spiced with nutmeg, and of course blended with rich pumpkin undertones. Amazing!

Get the Yankee Candle Whipped Pumpkin Spice Original Medium Jar Candle and save with code: MEDSEP20 at checkout — 24 hours only!

The Warm and Cozy Candle

If the energy of fall could be represented with a specific scent, it would probably manifest as this candle. It has notes of musk, lit firewood, golden amber and patchouli. You also get balsam and cedar-wood notes to give the candle more warmth and depth. While you’ll want to burn this year-round, it’s absolutely perfect for those months leading up to winter!

Get the Yankee Candle Warm and Cozy Original Medium Jar Candle and save with code: MEDSEP20 at checkout — 24 hours only!

The Autumn Leaves Candle

It was hard to narrow it down, but this may be our all-time favorite fall scent from Yankee Candle! It’s crisp, fruity and earthy at the same time. This candle combines many complex notes, but the blend of scents isn’t overwhelming at all. It’s the ideal marriage between all of the best smells of the season into one fabulous candle. It’s a bestseller year after year for a reason — everyone is obsessed with this candle!

Get the Yankee Candle Autumn Leaves Original Medium Jar Candle and save with code: MEDSEP20 at checkout — 24 hours only!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the best fall candles and all of the candles available at Yankee Candle!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!