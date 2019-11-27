Meet the Pants You’ll Never Want to Take Off — On Sale Now!





Black Friday sales are officially here — and chances are, you’re not entirely positive what you’re looking for! With so many items marked down, there’s plenty of opportunity to get lost in the shuffle. When this happens, we miss out on finding what could be our next must-have piece!

Let’s avoid any of those unfortunate circumstances, shall we? This year, let’s shop a bit smarter — and we can do that by heading over to Macy’s and scoping out their massive selection. In the midst of their endless array of discounts, we found everyone’s next “go-to” piece! Don’t believe Us? See for yourself!

Grab the Calvin Klein Modern Logo Pants (originally $46) now with prices starting at just $27, when using promo code: BLKFRI at checkout, available at Macy’s!

The one thing everyone loves to do after a long hard day of work? Change into their most comfortable clothing! Case in point: the Calvin Klein Modern Logo Pants. This pair will undoubtedly be a game-changer for so many!

This pant is comfy and low-key and comes available in two different colors. There is black and heather grey — and both feature the same sleek design. The wide elastic band provides just the right amount of comfort and support, without any fear of rolling down with consistent wear!

Since they’re made from a super-soft cotton blend, you’ll never want to take them off. Factor in the sleek brand logo on the side, and we can even wear these comfy clothes from our sheets to the streets!

Grab the Calvin Klein Modern Logo Pants (originally $46) now with prices starting at just $27, when using promo code: BLKFRI at checkout, available at Macy’s!

Add a sneaker and longer coat to make this look a bit more daytime appropriate, and you’re good to go. Who knew such a casual pant could be so versatile?

So many reviewers couldn’t get over how “comfortable” and wearable this pant was, with many of them deeming it their “favorite.” One proud owner loved how “practical” they were, and how they could easily transition from one situation to the next. See, we told you!

Another shopper loved how “soft” the material was, and how they “even washed well” too. Who doesn’t love a good quality garment? We recommend doing what one reviewer did and “picking up both pairs,” especially since this lounge pant is majorly marked down at the moment!

See it: Grab the Calvin Klein Modern Logo Pants (originally $46) now with prices starting at just $27, when using promo code: BLKFRI at checkout, available at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out additional Calvin Klein items, more women’s loungewear and women’s clothing styles on sale also available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!