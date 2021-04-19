Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know the struggles that come with wellness and weight loss. Changing up your daily eating and exercise habits is one of the most difficult things you can do, and even when you put a ton of time and effort into something, your progress might not be quite what you expected. It’s easy to lose steam and motivation and fall back into old habits.

You may feel like you’ve tried it all, but one technique we bet you haven’t explored yet is hypnosis. We don’t mean having a stranger dangle a watch in front of your eyes and tell you that “you’re getting very sleepy.” We’re solely talking audiobooks here. Something you can listen to in the comfort of your own home. There are tons of great weight loss hypnosis audiobooks on Audible, and you could start listening for free today when you sign up for a 30-day trial! Here are some of our favorite picks:

Extreme Rapid Weight Loss Hypnosis by Robert Williams

This audiobook covers the hows and whys of weight loss hypnosis and even teaches you self-hypnosis for “lasting weight loss.” Looking to overcome food cravings and emotional eating? Check this one out!

Rapid Weight Loss Hypnosis for Women by Hypnosis for Happiness and Success

Sick of diets and diet culture? This book delves into why dieting doesn’t change your habits and how hypnosis’ long-term effects may “fundamentally change your mindset toward food”!

Gastric Band Hypnosis for Rapid Weight Loss by Melanie Taylor

We love this book because it stresses that people can be happy and healthy at any size and focuses more on when your weight negatively affects your quality of life. Its brand of gastric band hypnosis may help you burn fat naturally and find the inspiration to make major life changes!

Hypnosis and Meditation for Weight Loss by David Jenkins

This is actually two books in one, so you can explore both the hypnosis side of weight loss and how meditation can help as well. It may also help if you’re dealing with insomnia!

Reprogram Your Weight by Erika Flint

Thinking about food all the time? This audiobook is here for you, filled with brain “hacks” and successful client stories to help you break through that weight loss wall — all without a food plan or excessive exercise program!

