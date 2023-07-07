Cancel OK
7 Amazon Weight Loss Supplements to Boost Your Bikini Confidence

By
Woman-On-The-Beach-In-Bikini-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re not feeling particularly excited about stripping down into a bikini this summer, you’re not alone! Here’s the thing — every body is beautiful, and hitting the beach shouldn’t cause stress. But in case you’re in the midst of a fitness journey and want to boost your progress, there are plenty of supplements to add to your diet which can potentially help you over the hurdle.

Of course, weight loss may not be your ultimate goal — and some of these supplements will still be helpful, as they support healthy digestion, metabolism and increased energy levels. Meanwhile, other options target water weight and bloating, which many of Us suffer from while on vacation. Regardless of the desired endgame, the supplements below may be of service this summer — read on to find out more!

 

ACEWORKZ 100% Pure Saffron Extract

ACEWORKZ 100% Pure Saffron Extract
Amazon

Pros 

  • All-natural supplement
  • Supports metabolism and helps suppress cravings
  • Very affordable

Cons 

  • Somewhat mixed reviews
  • May upset stomach
Originally $30On Sale: $20You Save 33%
See it!

SLIMTIVITE Weight Loss Drops

SLIMTIVITE Weight Loss Drops
Amazon

Pros 

  • Liquid formula that’s easier to swallow
  • Supports metabolism and helps suppress appetite
  • Plant-based formula

Cons 

  • Only one flavor option
  • Requires three doses daily for best results
Originally $31On Sale: $26You Save 16%
See it!

NuttraFaza INC (2 Pack) Night Time Fat Burner

NuttraFaza INC (2 Pack) Night Time Fat Burner
Amazon

Pros 

  • Affordable 2-pack set
  • No. 1 bestseller
  • Supports metabolism and healthy sleep

Cons 

  • Mixed reviews from shoppers
$27.00
See it!

UNALTERED Belly Fat Burner

UNALTERED Belly Fat Burner
Amazon

Pros 

  • Specifically designed for women
  • All-natural formula
  • Helps boost metabolism and decrease bloating

Cons 

  • Smaller supply
  • May irritate sensitive stomachs
Originally $30On Sale: $25You Save 17%
See it!

skinnytabs Superfood Tabs

skinnytabs Superfood Tabs
Amazon

Pros 

  • Three yummy flavor options
  • Helps boost energy and fight cravings
  • Supports digestive health

Cons 

  • Expensive
  • Slow to see results
$80.00
See it!

Youth & Tonic 3pk Detox Cleanse Kick Off Set

Youth & Tonic 3pk Detox Cleanse Kick Off Set
Amazon

Pros 

  • Three different supplements included which tackle multiple concerns
  • Helps regulate digestive system
  • Super affordable

Cons 

  • Colon cleanse can be harsh on the stomach
  • Limited to a one-month supply
$30.00
See it!

Physician’s CHOICE Thin 30 Probiotics

Physician's CHOICE Thin 30 Probiotics
Amazon

Pros 

  • All-natural probiotic support
  • No. 1 bestseller with glowing reviews
  • Two different supply sizes available

Cons 

  • Large pill size
  • May upset stomach
Originally $30On Sale: $20You Save 33%
See it!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

