Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you’re not feeling particularly excited about stripping down into a bikini this summer, you’re not alone! Here’s the thing — every body is beautiful, and hitting the beach shouldn’t cause stress. But in case you’re in the midst of a fitness journey and want to boost your progress, there are plenty of supplements to add to your diet which can potentially help you over the hurdle.
Of course, weight loss may not be your ultimate goal — and some of these supplements will still be helpful, as they support healthy digestion, metabolism and increased energy levels. Meanwhile, other options target water weight and bloating, which many of Us suffer from while on vacation. Regardless of the desired endgame, the supplements below may be of service this summer — read on to find out more!
ACEWORKZ 100% Pure Saffron Extract
Pros
- All-natural supplement
- Supports metabolism and helps suppress cravings
- Very affordable
Cons
- Somewhat mixed reviews
- May upset stomach
SLIMTIVITE Weight Loss Drops
Pros
- Liquid formula that’s easier to swallow
- Supports metabolism and helps suppress appetite
- Plant-based formula
Cons
- Only one flavor option
- Requires three doses daily for best results
NuttraFaza INC (2 Pack) Night Time Fat Burner
Pros
- Affordable 2-pack set
- No. 1 bestseller
- Supports metabolism and healthy sleep
Cons
- Mixed reviews from shoppers
UNALTERED Belly Fat Burner
Pros
- Specifically designed for women
- All-natural formula
- Helps boost metabolism and decrease bloating
Cons
- Smaller supply
- May irritate sensitive stomachs
skinnytabs Superfood Tabs
Pros
- Three yummy flavor options
- Helps boost energy and fight cravings
- Supports digestive health
Cons
- Expensive
- Slow to see results
Youth & Tonic 3pk Detox Cleanse Kick Off Set
Pros
- Three different supplements included which tackle multiple concerns
- Helps regulate digestive system
- Super affordable
Cons
- Colon cleanse can be harsh on the stomach
- Limited to a one-month supply
Physician’s CHOICE Thin 30 Probiotics
Pros
- All-natural probiotic support
- No. 1 bestseller with glowing reviews
- Two different supply sizes available
Cons
- Large pill size
- May upset stomach
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!