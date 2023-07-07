Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re not feeling particularly excited about stripping down into a bikini this summer, you’re not alone! Here’s the thing — every body is beautiful, and hitting the beach shouldn’t cause stress. But in case you’re in the midst of a fitness journey and want to boost your progress, there are plenty of supplements to add to your diet which can potentially help you over the hurdle.

Of course, weight loss may not be your ultimate goal — and some of these supplements will still be helpful, as they support healthy digestion, metabolism and increased energy levels. Meanwhile, other options target water weight and bloating, which many of Us suffer from while on vacation. Regardless of the desired endgame, the supplements below may be of service this summer — read on to find out more!

ACEWORKZ 100% Pure Saffron Extract

Pros

All-natural supplement

Supports metabolism and helps suppress cravings

Very affordable

Cons

Somewhat mixed reviews

May upset stomach

Originally $30 On Sale: $20 You Save 33% See it!

SLIMTIVITE Weight Loss Drops

Pros

Liquid formula that’s easier to swallow

Supports metabolism and helps suppress appetite

Plant-based formula

Cons

Only one flavor option

Requires three doses daily for best results

Originally $31 On Sale: $26 You Save 16% See it!

NuttraFaza INC (2 Pack) Night Time Fat Burner

Pros

Affordable 2-pack set

No. 1 bestseller

Supports metabolism and healthy sleep

Cons

Mixed reviews from shoppers

$27.00 See it!

UNALTERED Belly Fat Burner

Pros

Specifically designed for women

All-natural formula

Helps boost metabolism and decrease bloating

Cons

Smaller supply

May irritate sensitive stomachs

Originally $30 On Sale: $25 You Save 17% See it!

skinnytabs Superfood Tabs

Pros

Three yummy flavor options

Helps boost energy and fight cravings

Supports digestive health

Cons

Expensive

Slow to see results

$80.00 See it!

Youth & Tonic 3pk Detox Cleanse Kick Off Set

Pros

Three different supplements included which tackle multiple concerns

Helps regulate digestive system

Super affordable

Cons

Colon cleanse can be harsh on the stomach

Limited to a one-month supply

$30.00 See it!

Physician’s CHOICE Thin 30 Probiotics

Pros

All-natural probiotic support

No. 1 bestseller with glowing reviews

Two different supply sizes available

Cons

Large pill size

May upset stomach

Originally $30 On Sale: $20 You Save 33% See it!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.