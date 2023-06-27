17 Summer Travel Outfits That Are Equally Comfy and Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We believe there are four types of travelers out there: the creatures of comfort, who prefer rocking sweats in style; the fashionable fliers, who are always ready for their close-up; the athletic adventurers, who treat the trip like a marathon; and the organic over-heaters, who tend to run hot even on a freezing cold plane. Just like Harry Potter houses or Sex and the City characters (I’m a Ravenclaw Carrie Bradshaw), these categories are more about a lifestyle than just an archetype.

We believe that it’s possible to stay comfy regardless of which lane you choose. Because whether you’re on a long flight or a short road trip, you deserve to feel as good as you look.

Now that summer travel is ramping up, we picked 17 outfits that are cozy and chic at the same time. Bon voyage!

Creatures of Comfort

1. This two-piece sweat set is too cute! Featuring a cropped half-zip pullover (with a large pocket!) and high-waisted sweatpants, this comfy set is ideal all year round — just $44!

2. The no. 1 bestseller in women’s sweatsuits on Amazon, this boho-chic outfit looks like it’s from Free People! Featuring a ribbed short-sleeve top and super soft pants, this set can go from the airport runway to the fashion show runway — originally $53, now just $42!

3. This long-sleeve loungewear set is one shopper’s “#1 Airplane Travel Outfit.” Another reviewer said this set feels like cashmere — originally $60, now just $50!

4. This comfy jumpsuit is our new travel uniform! You can layer on a jacket or sweater if it gets chilly — originally $36, now just $31!

Fashionable Fliers

5. One customer called this look her “go-to travel set.” Complete with cropped wide-leg pocketed pants and a loose button-back tank, this sleek set is giving European getaway — originally $45, now just $37!

6. This two-piece satin set looks so luxe! To quote Taylor Swift, you’ll be “fly like a jet stream” in this silky-smooth set — just $30!

7. As soft as pajamas and as stylish as a suit, this crinkly button-down set is an everyday essential for the modern jetsetter — just $38!

8. A dress takes your travel outfit from drab to fab! This maxi is flattering and functional (there are even pockets to hold your boarding pass!) — just $39!

9. Featuring a drawstring tank, high-waisted pants and open-front cardigan, this three-piece knit set looks polished and put-together — just $53!

Athletic Adventurers

10. Sporty Spice! Adorned with varsity stripes, this two-piece joggers set is extra soft and lightweight — just $36!

11. This form-fitting tracksuit snatches you in all the right places! The long-sleeve zip-up hoodie contours your shape while the leggings are stretchy and not too tight — originally $43, now just $35!

12. This two-piece workout set fits like a glove! Add a sweatshirt for the plane, and then head straight to the gym at the hotel — originally $43, now just $29!

13. Go cargo or go home, people! If you prefer an off-road adventure, these cargo joggers just so happen to be lightweight and quick-dry — just $35!

Organic Over-Heaters

14.Heading off to Hawaii? This tropical two-piece shorts set doubles as a bathing suit cover-up — just $30!

15. This beachy knit shorts set is a plane-to-pool must-have! Cozy enough for indoors, yet breathable enough for outdoors — just $42!

16. A no. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this two-piece shorts set is such a versatile outfit! Take this linen-blend tank and matching shorts from sailing to sightseeing — just $37!

17. Take this halter-neck tank and shorts set from lounging around the house to landing at your travel destination — just $29!

