Alleviate Your Anxiety With These Weighted Blankets From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The past two years have been seriously stress-inducing. As we adjust to this new normal, we still sometimes feel on edge. We’ve tried meditating, exercising and journaling, but those self-care practices don’t always succeed in calming Us down. All we want in moments of isolation is a warm embrace from a loved one. Now you can get that same sensation on your own!

Research suggests that weighted blankets may contribute to stress relief and healthy sleep habits.* According to Healthline, weighted blankets may benefit people with anxiety, insomnia and other conditions. The extra weight mimics a therapeutic technique called deep pressure stimulation to relax the nervous system and reduce symptoms of anxiety or depression.

I was skeptical about using a weighted blanket because I imagined that the heaviness might feel suffocating. But bundling up under a weighted blanket on my couch is surprisingly soothing. And I know many people who swear by this therapeutic tool! We found five top-rated weighted blankets from Amazon that make a great gift for the holidays — some are on sale for a limited time, so don’t miss out! Read on to shop our favorite finds.

This Queen-Size Weighted Blanket

Calm your mind and body with this 20-pound cooling blanket. “Perfect weighted blanket,” reported one review. “Well, I’m probably never leaving my house again because I’m so comfy right now. This blanket is exactly what I’ve been searching for.” And it’s currently on sale!

Get the Yescool Weighted Blanket for Adults for just $32 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Bestselling Weighted Blanket

With over 29,000 5-star reviews, this popular product is a crowd-pleaser. One satisfied shopper said, “I really enjoy this blanket and it’s honestly been one of the only things that has worked to improve my sleep. It is an amazing product and I’m honestly blown away!”

Get the Quility Weighted Blanket for Adults – Full/Queen Size for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Cooling Weighted Blanket

Made from breathable cotton, this multi-layer weighted blanket is warm, durable and dust-proof. “Best weighted blanket on market,” declared one shopper. “It’s a heavy hug.”

Get the COMHO Weighted Blanket Cooling Heavy Blanket for just $60 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Sherpa Weighted Blanket

This reversible weighted blanket features soft sherpa fabric and premium glass beads for comfort and gentle pressure. “What’s not to love? It’s a big pink snuggle hug,” gushed one customer. “Pink velour on the outside and white sherpa on the inside — I’m getting a better night’s sleep and not tossing and turning.”

Get the HBlife Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket for Adults for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Twin-Size Weighted Blanket

Have the sweetest dreams with this 15-pound weighted blanket. “The heavy blanket is an amazing product that has vastly improved my sleeping experience. It offers the body a sense of calmness and relaxes you in your sleep,” shared a satisfied shopper. “This is a great product and I recommend it to anyone who is looking to improve the quality of their sleep.”

Get the Hypnoser Weighted Blanket Twin Size for just $40 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, care or prevent any disease.

