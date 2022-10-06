Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we were younger, we’d watch The Brady Bunch on TV and marvel as Marcia Brady brushed her hair 100 times on each side. The result? Silky-smooth strands that we envied from the other side of the television screen. But we never could replicate the blonde beauty’s glossy locks ourselves! Even all these years later, we still struggle to get the type of shine we’ve seen in shampoo commercials. Despite all our premium products, our hair still falls flat.

For years, I’ve used the same Wet Brush to comb through my post-shower tangles and then brush out my curls. But a month ago, I came across a new Wet Brush style that adds boar bristles for enhanced radiance. My hair has never looked better! I’ve noticed a dramatic difference in terms of hair health, and I’m here for it. Move over, Marcia Brady. Now we can all get those same luscious locks! Keep scrolling for more details on this must-have beauty brush.

Get the Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hair Brush starting at just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Brush is the best of both worlds: a detangling wet brush and a styling boar bristle brush in one. The beauty of a Wet Brush is that the flexible silicone bristles won’t tug at your scalp when tackling tangles — less pain and fewer split ends. And then the brilliance of the boar bristles is that the super soft strands spread your hair’s natural oils while removing impurities and reducing frizz. When I run this brush through my dry hair, my locks instantly look stronger and shinier.

If you’re like Us, then your brush basically becomes a member of your beauty family. So, you probably want to choose a color that goes with your aesthetic. Good news: This detangling brush comes in 18 different shades and patterns! Introducing your new go-to hair accessory.

We’re not alone in our obsession over this shine-enhancing Wet Brush — there are over 13,000 glowing reviews on Amazon! Multiple shoppers called this brush a “game-changer” and the “best brush” they’ve ever owned! Honestly, we agree. Give your wet or dry hair a glow-up with this Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hair Brush.

