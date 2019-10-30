



Let Us be the first to admit it: there’s something we’re uncomfortable with in our closet. We don’t think we’re the only ones here — and it’s officially time for a change.

Now, what’s inspired this change? Simple — we’re tired of not feeling our best when we step into our everyday essentials. Basically, we’re fed up with our favorite jeans! They’re just not cutting it anymore. While we hate saying goodbye, it’s time to bid them farewell. Luckily, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel — and that would be this brand-new pair.

Grab a pair of the DL1961 Emma Low-Rise Skinny Jeans (originally $179) now only $71, available at Macy’s!

Now, let’s step back into our comfort zones! This process all begins with the DL1961 Emma Low-Rise Skinny Jeans. Consider this perfect pair the holy grail when it comes to denim. You may be wondering why we’re so confident here.

For starters, this denim is designed by everyone’s fan-favorite brand. DL1961 prides itself on their sustainable efforts and the use of environmentally-conscious materials to source all fabrics. Now, as if that wasn’t enough to win Us over? Prepare to be amazed. The brand also sticks to a signature contour waistband.

Consider it a complete game changer! This is particularly relevant because these happen to be a low-rise version — and we all know how difficult that can be. In the past, we’ve deemed them problematic and now we don’t have to anymore. Why? Because this denim is flawless.

We will no longer worry about the band rolling down during the day. Here, the polyester, cotton and spandex fabric blend in order to guarantee a secure fit. It essentially molds to every shape; hugging and highlighting our body and curves in all the right places. Oh, and as if that wasn’t appealing enough? Go ahead and check out the darker wash these are available in.

Grab a pair of the DL1961 Emma Low-Rise Skinny Jeans (originally $179) now only $71, available at Macy’s!

The Nicholson wash is fabulous! Everyone knows how crucial a dark wash is this time of year. It can be dressed up or down at a moment’s notice. Plus, it can leave legs looking tightened and toned!

There are a few other key details that make these a strong choice. Sure, there’s the traditional button closure and two back pockets (we love!). There’s also an uneven hemline on the bottom portion, which is the perfect opportunity to show off any new ankle bootie we’ve been dying to wear. If it’s extra chilly, an over-the-knee boot would also look chic! The best part is that the the fun doesn’t end when the season does.

Transition this jean into the summertime (even though that seems decades away at this point)! Two words: strappy sandals. This denim is so versatile, it’ll be our new go-to jean — all year long!

See it: Grab a pair of the DL1961 Emma Low-Rise Skinny Jeans (originally $179) now only $71, available at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out additional DL1961 items, more denim and women’s clothing on sale also available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!