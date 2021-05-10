17 of the Most Complementary Wide Leg Jeans for Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wide leg jeans are having a major moment right now. We don’t even want to necessarily call it a “moment” though, because that makes it sound too temporary. This whole wide leg thing is more than a passing fad. With flattering fits, cool looks and unique styles, this is one of those denim trends that’s here to stay!

Whether you’re looking to give wide leg jeans a shot for the first time or simply need to refresh your current stock, we’ve got you. We’ve picked out 17 wide leg jeans from light wash to black so you can experience the best of the trend and stay your stylish self — day after day!

Light-Wash Jeans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These 100% cotton American Apparel jeans are the perfect way to made the wide leg jean trend your own with their cropped fit and versatile look!

2. Madewell denim is famous, and these bestselling Balloon Jeans are the proof!

3. For a wide leg look with a little bit of a flare effect, these Pilcro The Annie jeans from Anthropologie will be your go-to!

4. The ’90s vibe of these AGOLDE mid-rise jeans from Revolve is 100% worth the investment!

5. These plus-size Roamans jeans are stretchy and go up to size 32 Plus!

Mid-Wash Jeans

6. Our Absolute Favorite: These SOLY HUX jeans will look cute with anything from a tiny crop top to an oversized jersey!

7. Denim and Levi’s are practically synonymous, so we’re obviously loving the look of these Levi’s ankle jeans!

8. These Everlane Easy Jeans are “fuss-free” and comfy enough to nap in!

9. These high-rise WeWoreWhat jeans from Revolve are denim, but they somehow look dressed up!

Dark-Wash Jeans

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These Levi’s Premium jeans will be ruling your casual wardrobe for years to come!

11. We love the light fraying at the bottom of these Joe’s Jeans from Nordstrom!

12. These Rides by Lee jeans are definitely fan-favorites!

13. These plus-size Woman Within jeans are the pull-on jeans you’ve been waiting for!

Black Jeans

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Your street style just leveled up thanks to these cargo-style MUMUBREAL jeans!

15. These One Teaspoon jeans from Anthropologie have a casual-cool, relaxed fit and feel!

16. These organic cotton AGODE jeans have such a flattering fit!

17. With a wide leg fit that tapers just a little, these Everlane Arc Jeans are not to be missed!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!