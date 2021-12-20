This Adorable Sequin Dress Is the Most Festive NYE Look — Just $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve officially made it to the home stretch! 2021 is going to end before we know it, and we definitely want to go out with a bang. Whether you have a safe, low-key dinner with friends or plan to celebrate at home with your special someone, the right ensemble is a must.

New Year’s Eve is all about toasting new beginnings and getting pumped about the year ahead, and we want our outfits to reflect that. That’s why we were ecstatic when we found the perfect little dress to wear at Target! This mini from Wild Fable is only $35 and it’s covered in sparkly sequins — what could be more appropriate for NYE? It’s too spot-on!

Get the Wild Fable™ Women’s Sequin Slip Dress for just $35 at Target!

Basically, a fabulous frock like this is a classic look for New Year’s Eve. The holiday season is all about being extra, and a heavy dose of sequins is an easy way to accomplish exactly that! This dress lets the sequins do the talking — the rest of the design is sleek and chic. It’s cut in a slip style with thin adjustable shoulder straps and a flattering square neckline, plus there’s a small slit on the side of the hem that shows a little bit of skin.

The slit also makes this dress easier to walk in and wear, as the garment won’t ride up. Another detail that we love would have to be the criss-cross lace-up back. You can actually adjust the back to fit perfectly, creating a beautiful silhouette that suits your frame.

At the moment, this dress is available in both regular and plus sizes and comes in four colors: black, dark purple, teal blue and fuchsia. We’re thrilled with how Target’s sizing range is inclusive for a variety of body types. We should all feel flattered and fabulous on New Year’s Eve, and this dress makes it possible. Aside from these fabulous features, it’s important to note the price point. When we discover a dress like this, it’s usually far more expensive than the current $35 price tag. Luckily, thanks to Target, there’s no need to sacrifice style in order to save big bucks. Even if you only end up wearing this dress for mega-festive moments, it’s still worth the investment. Now go put that champagne on ice!

