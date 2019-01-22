When it comes to fashion, nothing ever stays the same for long. In a quite literal blink of an eye, everything changes, but some things never fall out of style.

Error-proof, fashion-forward staples that can be worn year-round are a dime a dozen. Sure, the little black dress has been our answer to our prayers for decades. Looking for an option that can be worn year-round, regardless of the weather? Let us remind you of the other little black essential, the LBB — little black bootie.

1.STATE’s Preete Bootie is the stylish-yet-sustainable staple that can seamlessly transition: season-to-season, to-and-from any and all occasions and can be dressed up and down no matter what the vibe. How many boots can do all that at once? None? We thought so.

1.STATE's Preete Bootie for $60 (originally $150) on Nordstrom

Taking it a step further, the Preete bootie is constructed of a rich suede material which highlights an equally glamorous angeled side zippered. Not only does this bootie feel expensive, but it also looks it!

The bootie serves up style, but also has a range of colors to choose from. Available in black suede, iron suede, rooster suede and stone suede, we can hardly select just one! Whoever said: black was basic and basic was boring never laid eyes on this bootie. The black suede is by far the chicest, most versatile option. The style options are endless!

For a more muted-yet-bold bootie, the iron suede is a great alternative. The taupe/grey shade is an excellent choice for an everyday bootie along with the stone suede. A classic, the beige/nude bootie is perfect for the shopper looking for a minimalistic option.

Lastly, and perhaps the boldest of the bunch, would be the rooster suede. The rooster suede is a beautiful, deep red that will surely stand out. Buyers should be aware that although we think it is red, some claim it is more of an orange-red. Regardless, of the exact shade, this shoe not only wants but demands to be seen. If shoppers are looking to step out of their comfort zone, this bootie has them covered.

We can’t help but suggest this shade of the boot when looking to spice up a typically more reserved wardrobe up. It’s an easy first-step when looking to incorporate color. For the more traditional buyer, this would look incredible paired with a casual V-neck, white tee and a pair of dark wash jeans and finish off with a tailored overcoat. This is the perfect example of a pop of color while remaining true to the more traditional sense of style.

For the shopper looking to add this option to their already bold wardrobe, we’ve also got you covered. May we suggest opting for a printed, mid-length dress. Perhaps one with a more flowy fit. Then finish the outfit off by adding a leather jacket and some statement jewelry. We can already hear the compliments!

1.STATE's Preete Bootie for $60 (originally $150) on Nordstrom.com

Still stuck on how to style this staple?

Channel Taylor Swift and opt for the Preete Bootie during the summer months. Pair the booties with cutoffs and a silk button-up long sleeve top. Top it off with a deep red lip and surely never go out of style. Here to help transition from the hot-to-cold weather, shoppers can channel their inner Selena Gomez. Fall into style by pairing the booties with a long trench, mididress and tousled waves. Lastly, during the winter months, shoppers can take a page out of Kate Middleton‘s playbook and pair the suede booties with a peacoat, beanie and tights for a sophisticated, yet practical approach. Who said we’d never be royals?

It’s only fair to note that reviewers can’t stop raving about these booties! The 3-inch heel is just enough height for both short and tall shoppers, and extremely easy to walk in. It was unanimous with reviewers that although this fit is snug, it isn’t too snug. Which means? The boot will keep feet secure and in place, without feeling uncomfortable. Amazing!

Additionally, the bootie can easily be worn with or without socks, which is ideal. When the warmer weather arrives, shoppers can beat the heat without the sweat as well as adapt during colder times and add a pair of socks for an added layer of warmth! This is amazing — shoppers will not have to sacrifice comfort for chicness!

It safe to say we can go on and on about why these booties stand the test of time, but don’t just take our word. Take our word and the countless reviewer’s words on why it’s not only smart to try one — but all — of the shades out!

1.STATE's Preete Bootie for $60 (originally $150) on Nordstrom

