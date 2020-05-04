Your Favorite Wit & Wisdom Skinnies Are Available in Springtime Pastels

When something works, why bother changing it? That’s exactly how we feel about Wit & Wisdom’s Ab-Solution pants! Their impeccable design has hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers raving about them on a regular basis, so it’s safe to say they have reached peak levels of perfection.

These pants have gotten so much positive feedback that it’s prompted the brand to launch a variety of colors and styles — and we are endlessly grateful! We want to keep these pants on rotation in our closets all year long, and we can now pick them up in a handful of stunning pastel shades that were made for the spring and summer. What could be more fitting?

Get the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants (originally $68) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $27, available at Nordstrom!

Before we get into just how stunning these shades are, let’s take a step back and talk about the Ab-Solution fit. Every pair of these pants employs smoothing technology that’s designed to create a sleek and slim silhouette. They can make your legs look fantastic, and lift your backside up so it’s extra perky. Simply put, these pants check all of the boxes!

Obviously, Wit & Wisdom must know how much shoppers love their Ab-Solution line. They have have been described as “the best pants ever,” “flattering,” and multiple people note that they “fit like PJs.” And that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the glowing reviews! Page after page, these pants are getting five stars. The pastel versions are the latest discovery, and the pale lavender, light pink and teal colors are simply swoon-worthy. These hues are exclusively on Nordstrom, so you won’t find them anywhere else.

Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants (Crystal Pink)

These pants are super stretchy, and Wit & Wisdom says they run true to size. Some reviewers did point out that they felt these particular pants fit slightly larger than other Ab-Solution pants that they own. In that case, it may be a good idea to order one size down in addition to what you would normally pick up to see which pair fits best.

No need to worry about returns — Nordstrom makes it incredibly easy! Just pack the pair that doesn’t fit back in the box and throw on the pre-paid return label that Nordstrom provides for you with the order. It’s as easy as can be. Your dream pants are only a few clicks away!

