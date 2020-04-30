Get a Beautiful Gift for Mom in Time for Mother’s Day From La Fleur Bouquets

Mother’s Day is coming up fast, and the most important thing to keep in mind is shipping right now. We can expect that delivery times may be delayed at the moment — especially due to the increase in online orders!

Flowers are always guaranteed to make mom happy, but a fresh cut bouquet only lasts for a week or so. So why not pick up blooms that will stay stunning for months — or even years? La Fleur Bouquets has a ton of different bouquets to choose from — all of which will ship out on time to receive by May 8 if you order by May 6!

Shop all of the flowers bouquets from the Mother’s Day collection at La Fleur Bouquets — starting at just $39!

When it comes to variety, La Fleur Bouquets has it all. There are 25 color options for their long-lasting roses, as well as different shaped boxes that come in either small or large sizes. There are also more modest options, starting at only $39 for an adorable Mini box. We picked out three of the most unique arrangements to provide some inspo when it comes time to make the purchase (which is now, FYI)!

This Heart-Shaped Bouquet

This box is so incredibly appropriate for Mother’s Day! What better way to show some love than with an arrangement in a heart shape? You can choose the smaller box, or go all out and snag the larger version. Customize the color of the box to match the rose hue you select. There are even velvet options if you want to get extra fancy!

Get a Petite Heart rose bouquet for prices starting at $249 from La Fleur Bouquets!

This Crystal Bouquet

Now this is a bouquet that you’ve surely never seen before. You can purchase a box of roses with a genuine crystal expertly placed within the flowers. There are various crystals to choose from, and the meanings of each are outlined on the site. Amethyst provides protection and purification, while pink quartz is a symbol of unconditional love. Match your roses to the color of the crystal, or make the stone really pop by choosing a contrasting shade!

Get a Crystal Collection rose bouquet for prices starting at $299 from La Fleur Bouquets!

This Peony Bouquet

If you’re not in the market for roses, why not pick up these peonies? They last for an entire year and look like a beautiful cloud! There are two shapes available — a dome that resembles a traditional bouquet or a fabulous flat version.

Get a Peonies bouquet for prices starting at $299 from La Fleur Bouquets!

Looking for something a little different? Shop all of the flowers bouquets from the Mother’s Day collection from La Fleur Bouquets — starting at just $39!

