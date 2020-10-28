Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting tired of wearing leggings 24/7? Rocking the same pair on a regular basis can get repetitive, and once in a blue moon, we like to switch up our loungewear with the addition of a new piece. So, what do we naturally turn to? Jogger-style pants!

With that in mind, we found a great pair of joggers that are just as comfortable as leggings — and they’re quickly becoming the top bottoms of Amazon shoppers all over the country! After browsing the reviews, it’s easy to see why they’re such a hit.

Get the Wjustforu Joggers for Women High Waist Active Sweatpants for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon!



These joggers are fitted, in contrast with other sweats on the market that tend to have a looser look. The pant legs become progressively more narrow before they cuff off at the ankles. Plus, they’re high-waisted and have a thick waistband that can conceal the tummy area for an ultra-flattering look.

These joggers also have pockets which add a welcome dose of functionality. You can wear these joggers while relaxing at home, but they’re also a perfect casual pant that can be worn outside. They’re sure to be your new errand staple, and you can even throw them on if you’re going out for a relaxed lunch with friends. Of course, they can be worn during yoga or other low-impact workouts.

Wjustforu Joggers for Women High Waist Active Sweatpants (Denim Blue)

These pants are currently available in six colors and prints: baby blue, olive green, dark grey, black and two types of camo. We adore the printed versions for the fall, but each option is a solid choice. Some of the reviews mention that these pants may run a bit small, so if you prefer a looser fit, sizing up may be a wise decision. Regardless, it seems that everyone agrees that these pants are a “steal” that you should plan on rocking around the clock!

