This Patented ‘Peel and Reveal’ Lip Stain Actually Lasts All Day

Touching up your lipstick throughout the day isn’t the biggest hassle ever, but don’t you wish you didn’t have to constantly worry about your color looking perfect at all times? That’s why lip stains were invented, but sometimes, those products require slight maintenance after eating or drinking.

Luckily, there is a lip stain out there that’s unique — in fact, it doesn’t require any touch-ups at all! Trust Us — you’ve never tried a lip stain that’s as innovative as this one from Wonderskin!

Get the Wonderskin Peel & Reveal Wonder Blading Lip Stain for $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Here’s how it works: This lip stain is actually a mask that deposits the color onto your lips, which you then peel off after the process is complete. There are a number of different shades to choose from, ranging from light pinks to brighter hues. The mask itself isn’t going to look anything like your desired color, so don’t be alarmed when applying it onto your pucker for the first time.

Make sure that you cover every area were you want to see the stain’s color with two-to-three coatings of the mask, leave it on for around 30 seconds and then spray on the activator until your lips feel a touch damp. You can let the mask sit on your lips for a shorter or longer amount of time depending on the intensity of the color you want. Once that dries, just peel off the mask to reveal the gorgeous, budge-free color on your lips!

The shade will stay for quite some time — one shopper claims their lips looked the same for 12 hours! It’s transfer-resistant, which is ideal if you’re wearing a face mask, and it’s even better than “long-lasting lipsticks” according to reviewers. One shopper even reports that this color stayed on after applying lip balm over the product to add some extra shine. If you’ve been in the market for a lip product that’s truly smudge-free and will last, this Wonderskin lip stain could be exactly what you’ve been missing in your beauty bag!

