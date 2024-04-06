Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The season for bold, colorful makeup looks is upon Us — spring, and we’re so excited about it! This is the perfect time to figure out what’s working in your beauty routine and what you could possibly change to further elevate your look. Whether you’re a gloss or lipstick type of girl, making sure your lips are on point is a crucial element for makeup. If you’re looking for a way to bolster your process, we have you covered! We found a pretty lip stain that will help you kick up the color this spring — and it’s only $22 at Amazon!

This Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Peel Off Masque will elevate your beauty regimen seamlessly. This lip stain uses a formula of lactic acid, hydra g-complex, sugar, purified seaweed, squalane and dye to provide a smudge-proof and safe option. Also, it’s paraben-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, vegan, water-proof and transfer-proof. Further, this stain comes in 15 colors, and we love the Whimsical and Bella variations.

Get the Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Peel Off Masque for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 6, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this lip stain, you should apply it, let it sit for 10-30 seconds, then wipe it away with a damp towel or tissue. Or, if you want to go all out and do less work, you could apply the lip stain and follow it up with the brand’s wonder blading activator — included with this stain — to lock in the pigment. After, you would peel and reveal your bold new lip look.

While reviewing and gushing over this beautiful lip stain, an Amazon reviewer said, “This is great! My first experience with lip stain, and I’m pleasantly surprised. The color is good and lasts about 4-6 hours. It’s not for all-day use, but it’s still really good! It’s nice not having to worry about reapplying for my work meetings on camera all day.”

One more reviewer added, “I have been using these lip stains for over a year now, and I love them. It takes a little practice to get on your lips evenly at first, but it lasts all day. I also love the fact that I can use ANY lip balm over it (unlike others I have used).”

Furthermore, warm weather literally beckons for you to liven up your beauty routine, and if you’re looking for an easy way to do it, this apply and wipe — or peel — lip stain could become your new gem!

