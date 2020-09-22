This Wool-Blend Sweater Is 1 of the Top Fall Finds on All of Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve done it. Not to toot our own horn or anything, but…toot, toot. We’ve found one of the best fashion finds on Amazon for fall, and now that the season has officially arrived, we can think of no better way to celebrate than with some online shopping!

Sure, we would use just about any experience or occasion as an excuse to online shop, but the changing of seasons is one we think just about anybody could get behind. It just makes sense. Fall brings colder weather, so we need to update our wardrobe accordingly, and we think just about anybody would love to have this sweater hanging in their closet and ready to rumble!

Get the Chicwish Long-Sleeve Cream Grid Turtleneck/Round Neck Sweater starting at just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater is made of 60% wool, so you know it’s going to be softer than soft, but don’t fret about the price — it keeps things cool and affordable under $50. Not bad for a sweater you’ll wear constantly. The cream color is a perfect neutral that goes with every color, and even the windowpane/grid print is minimal enough to be mixed and matched with other patterned pieces!

On Amazon, you’ll notice there are two choices when it comes to this sweater. They’re practically identical, but one has a round, ribbed neck, giving you that classic crew neck style, while the other has a turtleneck collar — able to either stand on its own or be folded down if you want it to hit lower!

Get the Chicwish Long-Sleeve Cream Grid Turtleneck/Round Neck Sweater starting at just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater has a cozy, relaxed, slightly oversized fit, and its effortlessness is accentuated by the shoulders dropping down low onto the upper arm, creating a batwing effect for the sleeves. We also love that instead of ribbing the cuffs, the wrist area is kept loose here, making the fabric easy to cuff if you want to reveal the soft lining inside!

If this sweater sounds like the ultimate loungewear, that’s because it is. But that doesn’t mean you should solely save it for pairing with leggings and pajama pants. It can definitely be dressed up. Tuck that banded hem into a skirt, throw on some black tights and grab some heeled knee-high boots or even pumps. Pull your hair into a high bun and add a knotted headband to finish off the look. Chic!

Get the Chicwish Long-Sleeve Cream Grid Turtleneck/Round Neck Sweater starting at just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Chicwish here and check out more pullover sweaters here! Don’t forget to look through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!