It’s World Sleep Day! These 7 Dreamy Products Are Key for a Sweet Slumber

The best holiday of the year has arrived, and you’d better not sleep on it. Or maybe you should — it would only be fitting, after all. It’s World Sleep Day! Time to celebrate our favorite activity (apart from shopping): snoozing the night away. Naps are high up on the list too!

For this year’s celebration, we wanted to highlight some of our favorite sleep-enhancing products that you’ll reach for night after night to ensure you get the sweetest slumber. So what are you waiting for? Curl up with a blanket and check out our dreamy picks below!

These Blue Light Filtering Sleep Glasses

Even when you’re frustratingly tired, getting into sleep mode can be difficult if your eyes aren’t ready. These stylish tinted glasses are made to actually increase melatonin secretion, acting as a natural sleep aid. The lenses come in Rx, non-Rx and reading!

Get the Roebling Sleep Glasses (originally starting at $145) for just $131 with code SLEEPYHEAD at Felix Gray! Sale ends March 15, 2020.

This Night-Changing Foam Mattress

This multilayer foam mattress is creeping up on 20,000 reviews and sleeping on it feels like heaven. It contours to your body to provide pressure-relieving support that’s practically priceless. If you’re usually tossing and turning through the night, this could change everything!

Get the Original Mattress (originally starting at $599) now starting at just $539 at Leesa!

This Insanely Popular Sheet Set

You’re going to need sheets to cover that new mattress, right? This set has over 84,000 reviews on Amazon — and no, that’s not a typo. The sheets are silky soft and come in practically countless colors and patterns. They’re also crazy affordable, so we’re obviously stocking up!

Get the Mellanni Bed Sheet Set starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Beauty Sleep Supplements

Just take one of these vegetarian-friendly tablets 20 minutes before bed and let it lull you to a peaceful sleep. It also claims to help regulate your sleep patterns and encourage a relaxing night so you wake up feeling fully rested and ready to take on the day!

Get the HUM Nutrition Beauty zzZz (30 count) supplements for just $10 at Dermstore!

This Overnight Skincare Treatment

Sleeping is our body’s time to rest and recharge. But if we’re doing it right, it’s also the best time to rejuvenate our skin. Apply this overnight plumping treatment just before crawling underneath the sheets and you may wake up with super hydrated, glowing, youthful skin!

Get the Crépe Erase Overnight Facial Plumping Treatment for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Lavender Pillow Spray

This calming, natural aromatherapy spray is infused with essential oils to soothe you and transform your sleeping experience, sensorially. Along with lavender, it features vetivert and wild chamomile oils, and we kind of want to spray it on everything we own!

Get the This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray for just $29 at Dermstore!

The Mattress That “Broke the Internet”

We needed to throw in one more mattress because it really is one of the biggest factors that affects the way we sleep. The Purple Mattress has been seriously making waves with sleepers everywhere, and the flexible Purple Grid is showing people a new type of comfort they’ve never felt before!

Get the Purple Mattress starting at just $649 at Purple!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!