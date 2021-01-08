This Comfy and Casual Tunic Top Is Impressively Size-Inclusive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Inclusive sizing has become increasingly visible in the fashion industry over the years. Gone are the days of seeing the same four options available — the selection has greatly expanded, allowing more customers to purchase products in sizes that will fit appropriately.

When we spot these types of garments, we’re sure to highlight them — we know our shoppers will also be equally thrilled to see a wide range of sizes up for grabs! That’s precisely why this casual and comfortable tunic from XIEERDUO is at the top of our wish list. When you’re out of office and truly relaxing, this is exactly what you want to be draped in.

Get the XIEERDUO Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Oversized Tunic Top for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.



This top is made from a knit material that’s soft, stretchy and incredibly easy to wear. When feeling cozy is the goal of the day, reach for a piece just like this. It has a loose fit, and its impressive length is ideal to team with leggings. But the possibilities don’t stop there: Throw it on with jeans or any type of sweats, or even some shorts when springtime finally arrives! The sizing goes up to an 2XL, and considering the silhouette, it should actually accommodate more.

Oh, and if we weren’t already sold, this top has pockets — so running errands or stepping outside for a walk is a breeze! Who wants to carry a purse everywhere anyway? Additionally, the hem has slits on each side, which is similar to other tunic-style tops on the market. Not only is it a stylish touch, it’s a functional choice. Air flow and mobility are key to comfort!

XIEERDUO Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Oversized Tunic Top

Get the XIEERDUO Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Oversized Tunic Top for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

No surprise here: This top is available in a slew of shades, and you may be compelled to pick up more than one! Some shoppers claim they would wear this tunic daily if they could, and we’re hoping to have the same reaction. Say hello to a new staple that’s about to elevate your at-home wardrobe!

See it: Get the XIEERDUO Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Oversized Tunic Top for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from XIEERDUO and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!