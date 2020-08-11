This Simple Lace Tank Top Is the Key to Understated Elegance

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are many ways to make a fashion statement. Sure, you can flex your style prowess and wear something bold and unique — but you can also choose to take the simple route and go for a more understated look. In order to put together an outfit that’s basic but still makes an impact, it all comes down to the proper pieces.

Take this gorgeous lace top, for example. It has just the right touch of lace to completely upgrade it. It’s a level up from your average tank, and that’s exactly why we love it so much!

Get the XIEERDUO Women’s V Neck Lace Tank Top for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2020, but are subject to change.



Not sold yet? Well, you’ll be pleased to know that shoppers say they are obsessed with how this top looks and feels. They adore the material, and note that it “hangs nicely on your body.” One reviewer expertly highlighted the slip hem design, which makes this piece incredible versatile. You can easily tuck the front of it into a pair of jeans and leave the back hanging out without any unfortunate fabric bunching.

Best of all, you can team this top with nearly everything that’s already in your closet. It will look great with jeans, shorts and skirts. You can even try pairing it with some cute overalls for a funky look! The delicate lace on the sleeves and along the V-neckline is just enough to make a statement without going overboard. Plus, this top will feel as comfortable as your trusty tank that you already you wear on rotation.

Get the XIEERDUO Women’s V Neck Lace Tank Top for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Affordability is another major benefit here. While you can’t beat the price, it doesn’t look cheap by any means. Shoppers went with their usual size, but if you want a tighter fit, sizing day may be your best bet. You can get it in a classic black or white hue, but there are also graphic print options and other shades to choose from. You can’t go wrong with any of them!

See it: Get the XIEERDUO Women’s V Neck Lace Tank Top for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from XIEERDUO and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!