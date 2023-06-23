Barbie Girl! This Hot Pink Slip Dress Is Up to 51% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
One of the biggest trends of summer 2023? Hot pink everything! With the highly-anticipated Barbie movie arriving in theaters on July 21, shoppers are getting ready for the future classic by creating a wardrobe that would easily earn the iconic doll’s stamp of approval!
Want to get in on the trend? This cocktail dress is on major sale on Amazon right now, and with over 16,000 reviews, there’s quite a high chance you’re about to fall in love with its bright and vivid beauty. It will help bring out your own as well!
xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Cocktail Cowl-Neck Midi Dress
Pros:
- Tons of reviews
- Excellent for summer weddings
- Many other available colors
Cons:
- Not enough photos
- May call for shapewear underneath
This extremely popular slip dress is made of a silky satin and has a gorgeous cowl neckline for an effortless elegance. It has spaghetti straps, which are great for warm weather, and it has a midi length that hits just past the knee. It’s fitted but not ultra-tight, allowing some room for the fabric to relax and drape in a flattering way.
This slip dress, which also comes in other fantastic colors, is definitely a go-to type of piece for parties, including summer weddings, engagement parties and rehearsal dinners. We also love it for a birthday dress, as its hot pink color is sure to make you the center of attention. It’s nice for date nights too!
One great thing about hot pink is that even though it’s a brilliant, eye-catching hue, it actually goes well with so many other shades. Grab a pair of silver or gold heels, or stick with black or white. If you love a super colorful look, you could also try it with cobalt blue shoes or neon yellow. Matching hot pink shoes would also be brilliant, of course!
The same theory goes for your purse as well, plus any shrug or blazer you want to layer up with. We could definitely see this dress with an oversized plaid blazer or with a cropped black shrug. You could even dress it down a little with a denim jacket or flowy cardigan and sneakers or booties. Up to you! We know you’ll make the most of it — it’s too amazing to leave in the closet!
