Do you always feel like you’re sacrificing when it comes to clothing? You buy something that’s super flattering in the chest but doesn’t fit your waist right at all, or you grab a bigger size for a longer fit but it totally erases your figure. Nothing feels made for you. It sometimes feels it was made to keep you away!

Tailoring is an option — if you want to spend more money fixing up pieces than you spent on buying them. Tailoring every single piece in your closet just isn’t ideal for most people, plus it’s a time commitment. But some clothing, especially nicer attire, really needs to look perfect. There are so many weddings coming up too! Isn’t there a type of dress we can buy that will complement almost any figure?

Get the xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

The dress you’ve been waiting for is here. This multi-seasonal must-have is a silky dream in dress form. An essential for attending weddings, fancy dinners or romantic dates, this dress is going to have you feeling like an A-list star. It’s fitted yet drapey, finding that perfect middle ground and easily entering into “universally flattering” territory.

The fabric of this dress falls and drapes over your body according to your shape, letting you set the rules. It even has a little stretch to it! Instead of having to pick and choose which of your features to accommodate while sacrificing the rest, this dress will let you show all of them off in their best light!

This cocktail dress has a midi length, over-the-shoulder spaghetti straps and a gorgeous cowl neckline — one of our favorite trends in fashion right now. It comes in so many colors and patterns too! Go for the emerald green or its neon counterpart, or perhaps a hot pink or luxe gold. You could also grab something floral, or something with a leopard print. Check out all of the options before checking out!

Whether you’re wearing this dress with strappy stilettos, low block heels, embellished sandals or even suede sock booties, you’re going to look like a million bucks, and you’re going to know it. Just remember not to spend all of your time at that next fancy occasion admiring yourself in the mirror. Some time is totally okay by Us though!

