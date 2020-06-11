This Off-The-Shoulder Summer Sweater Is a Bonfire Must

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone else always cold, no matter the season? Everyone else in the room could be fanning themselves and wiping away sweat, but we can usually be seen pulling a blanket up over our waist. We’re not going to turn off the air conditioner when we know we’re the odd ones out though.

So, of course, bundling up makes the most sense. Bundling up in the summer can be tricky though. Maybe it’s really cold inside, but even we’re not immune to the humidity waiting for us out in the real world. That’s why we’re big fans of lightweight summer sweaters. This one, specifically, is a definite favorite this year!

Get the Yanekop Off Shoulder Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Loose Fit Pullover for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top is made of a super lightweight waffle knit, giving it that sweater look and feel without overdoing it on the warmth. It’s easy to cuddle up in, but it’s still breathable and loose, and we love that you can let one side fall off your shoulder for an effortless, enviable vibe!

This summer sweater has drop shoulders and a longer hem that reaches toward the bottom of the hips, featuring side slits so you can tuck in the front for a high-low look. These slits also help with movement, as does the stretch of the fabric!

Get the Yanekop Off Shoulder Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Loose Fit Pullover for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This is definitely the type of sweater you want to have on hand (or body, really) when stepping into a freezing office space or store during the summer, because when you need to go back outside, it won’t have you immediately breaking into a sweat. It’s an excellent choice for cool July or August nights too — especially if you’re doing an outdoor activity. You’ll hit major babe status at the bonfire! We’ll grab the s’more ingredients!

Best of all, this top is so easy to style, and it’s bound to have you attracting compliments left and right. Pair it with denim shorts or skinny jeans, or go extra comfy and grab a pair of leggings. We think it would look so cute half tucked into a pencil skirt too. Boots, flats, heels, sandals — any footwear goes. All you have to do is choose which color you want: Beige, Black, Dark Grey, Light Grey, Mauve Red or White?

Get the Yanekop Off Shoulder Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Loose Fit Pullover for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Yanekop here and shop more pullover sweaters here! Looking for more? Shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!