This Yankee Candle BOGO Deal Is Too Good to Pass up





We don’t know about you, but one of our favorite things to do when the seasons are changing is to buy new candles with fresh scents to match. And the best place to find the best smelling candles is Yankee Candle, of course!

Candle shopping does come with a problem, though. There are just way too many scents to choose from and we want to buy them all! This is especially true for Yankee Candle, but they’ve thankfully made it easier for Us to pick up a ton of new candles for a fraction of the price thanks to a crazy good BOGO deal!

See It: Buy one Large Classic Jar or Tumbler Candle and get one free using coupon code BOOAUG19 at checkout at Yankee Candle.

Right now you can unlock an insane BOGO deal from Yankee Candle for a limited time. If you don’t know how BOGO works, you get a candle for every candle that you buy. In other words, if you put two candles in your cart and redeem this deal, you’re only paying for one — amazing! This only applies for Large Classic Jar and Large Tumbler candles, so make that you’re shopping for candles in these two sizes if you want to take advantage of this discount.

To get this offer all you have to do is apply the discount code “BOOAUG19” on Yankee Candle’s website at checkout. Make sure that you have all of the candles you want — including the ones that you will wind up getting for free as a part of this deal.

The best part about this BOGO offer? There is no limit on the number of candles that you can buy. If you want to get six, 10 or even 20 candles, you’ll only be paying for half of them with this discount. Both Large Jar and Large Tumbler candles are priced at $30, but with this BOGO deal, each candle will come down to just $15! Excuse Us while we start adding candles to our carts ASAP!

See It: Buy one Large Classic Jar or Tumbler Candle and get one free using coupon code BOOAUG19 at checkout at Yankee Candle.

There are literally dozens upon dozens of candle scents to choose from. Yankee Candle has created a scent for anything you can think of and for every season. They just launched their new series of fall scents so you can get a jump start on the season!

If you’re itching to feel the fall vibes right now, consider picking up Yankee Candle’s new Farmstand Festival scent. It contains notes of blackberry, elderberry, mahogany and barn wood to create the aroma of “the perfect fall afternoon.” Reviewers are loving this new fragrance, calling it “wonderful” and saying that it’s “a great transitional scent.”

If you’re looking for a scent that’s not as sweet, Golden Chestnut might be for you. This candle combines cinnamon bark, cardamom, smokes chestnuts and sandalwood to create a very rich and warm smell. Reviewers say that this candle is “a great scent for early fall” and love that it’s a “warm, cozy scent that filled the room but was not too overwhelming.

If you’re excited for the fall season but not quite ready to give up summer just yet, why not pick up one of the summer scents that Yankee Candle offers as well! Throw in a bright citrus scent like Honey Clementine or Sicilian Lemon into your cart to burn whenever you’re missing the sweet summertime as the leaves start changing colors. And hey, who says these scents can’t work in the fall as well!

Whatever your scent preferences are, you’re guaranteed to find what you like at Yankee Candle. And with this BOGO deal it’s the perfect time to get your candle shopping done now!

See It: Buy one Large Classic Jar or Tumbler Candle and get one free using coupon code BOOAUG19 at checkout at Yankee Candle.

Looking for more? Check out more candles and everything else available at Yankee Candle!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!