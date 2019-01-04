There is no easier way to give our homes a more welcoming, cozy vibe than with candles. They offer intimate low lighting, a touch of warmth and (the right ones) smell absolutely heavenly. From small tea lights spread throughout our bathrooms to jars on our kitchen counters to larger ones for coffee tables and patios, candles can also be placed all over the house.

Candles can help Us create a signature scent for our homes that we can switch up according to our whims or the changing seasons. When they burn out, that’s our cue to stock up on more of our favorites or to try a new scent. A set of three is also our go-to foolproof gift for housewarmings and beyond. Literally, no one turns down a candle!

Just in time for our regularly scheduled re-up, a massive Yankee Candle sale on select large classic jars and tumbler candles is in full swing. The brand is offering two for $30, four for $48 or $17 for each one. Yankee Candle also took up to 75 percent off of select medium classic jars for its Deals of the Week offer, so they are marked down to $8. That’s all the invitation we need to scoop up more scents before we ever even run out!

Our favorite in the sale is the Yankee Candle Bakery Air Large Classic Jar which is basically a bread and dessert lover’s dream. The candle is designed to smell like the first step inside of a bakery. Yum!

See it: Scoop up the Yankee Candle Bakery Air Large Classic Jar (marked down to 43 percent off its original $30, now $17) while the sale is still on. Prefer a different candle? Check out more candles in bundle sale OR get up to 75 percent off with the $8 classic jar candles.

The large jar actually features three mouthwatering, yet soothing notes. The top note is creamy butter and maple extract while the middle note offers up the scent of chopped pecans, ground cinnamon and crushed clove. Hungry yet? The third and final scent impression smells like crystallized sugar and vanilla.

The Yankee Candle Bakery Air Large Classic Jar is 22 ounces and offers the longest burn time of all the candles from the brand, which is between 110 and 150 hours. That’s about four to six days of sweet goodness wafting through the air!

Several shoppers who already own this candle mentioned that they ended up buying more of jars after burning it. Many reviewers noted that Yankee Candle created the perfect authentic bakery smell since the candle manages to smell like cakes, cookies and freshly baked bread with no scent stronger than the other. Shoppers noted that this candle is perfect for people who prefer fragrances that are both sweet and savory.

A customer who bought the candle shared that they were skeptical of the smell upon first unboxing it, but that they were pleasantly surprised once they burned it. So many reviewers appreciated how well the fragrance moved without being too overpowering. They gushed about being able to light this one large candle and have the fragrance travel to multiple rooms in their homes. One shopper noted that the candle sent the bakery smell through just her kitchen and living room while another shared that the scent traveled throughout her whole house! Naturally, this experience depends on the varying home and room sizes.

Shoppers used the Yankee Candle Bakery Air Large Classic Jar for a number of different reasons including odor elimination, decoration and simply setting the atmosphere while they host guests. The sweetest reason we saw in the reviews was that the bakery smell simply reminded them of their childhood or spending time with their grandparents. One reviewer shared that this scent makes visitors hungry every time they enter her house, which is a great tactic for anyone who’s preparing a big meal for guests. Another shopper shared that she loves to burn the Bakery Air candle every night in her bedroom because it helps her unwind.

Reviewers frequently mentioned that they bought Yankee Candle Bakery Air candle for themselves but a few did grab it as a gift for friends and family.

Still, such a huge Yankee Candle sale makes it impossible to buy just one. We’ll also be grabbing more scents from the $8 section including the Festival of Lights and Flowers of the Sun.

See it: Scoop up the Yankee Candle Bakery Air Large Classic Jar (marked down to 43 percent off its original $30, now $17) while the sale is still on. Prefer a different candle? Check out more candles in bundle sale OR get up to 75 percent off with the $8 classic jar candles.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!