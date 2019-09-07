



Ah, the crisp fall air. Take a deep breath and enjoy. Nothing beats the scent of freshly fallen leaves, spiced fruit, warm herbs, pie in the oven, hot lattes and crackling fireplaces. Oh, and don’t forget the doughnuts! We may not be able to make it to the apple orchard every day and eating pie all day, every day might be pushing it a little — though it’s tempting. Luckily, that’s what candles are for!

Yankee Candle is currently offering an insane deal on Large Candles and we’re stocking up on our favorite fall fragrances so we can enjoy them every single day of the season — and maybe into the next season too!

See it: Buy 2 Classic Jar & Tumbler Candles and get 2 free at Yankee Candle, plus 25% off every other full-priced item! Offer ends September 15, 2019.

Our Absolute Fall Favorite: Spiced Pumpkin Yankee Candle

Let’s take advantage of this crazy sale, starting with our five favorite fall candles!

Apple Pumpkin

This bestselling candle is what fall is all about. Apple and pumpkin scents fill us with warmth — and this one is no exception. It includes notes of fruit along with baked pie crust and caramelized sugar, to name a few others. Did anyone else’s mouth just water? We may not be able to eat this candle, but we can still burn it for up to 150 hours, which is way longer than eating it would take anyway!

See it: Get the Apple Pumpkin Large Candle!

Autumn Leaves

We have another bestseller here with Autumn Leaves, a “vibrant medley of birch and maple leaves with pomegranate, juniper berry and orange blossom.” Shoppers say its scent reminds them of a “crisp fall breeze passing by” and that they like to burn it throughout the entire year!

See it: Get the Autumn Leaves Large Candle!

Cinnamon Stick

Another beloved autumnal scent from Yankee Candle is Cinnamon Stick, a perfect choice for us with sweet tooths out there who can appreciate a little spice. The candle’s throw is reminiscent of “imported cinnamon bundled with cloves” and we can’t get enough. One shopper who proclaimed themselves a “cinnamon freak“ said the scent was “intoxicating” and beat out every other wannabe cinnamon candle!

See it: Get the Cinnamon Stick Large Candle!

Crisp Fall Night

When the sun starts to set, it’s time to light Crisp Fall Night up. This dreamy candle features top notes of bergamot, grapefruit and black peppercorn, creating a complex scent that just makes perfect sense. Scents? Either way, shoppers say it “brings back childhood memories,” and we’re here for the nostalgia!

See it: Get the Crisp Fall Night Large Candle!

Warm Luxe Cashmere

This soft and creamy scent is excellent for cozy, lazy days when we’re curled up on the couch with no intention of getting up for anything or anyone. It’s a little bit of floral, a little bit of vanilla and a whole lot of happiness. Some shoppers are saying it’s “the best scent” Yankee Candle has to offer, and it’s up to you to see if you agree!

See it: Get the Warm Luxe Cashmere Large Candle!

