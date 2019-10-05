



Candles are our favorite way to make any room instantly feel warmer and more welcoming, and our favorite candle company that we love to shop from is Yankee Candle, of course! This legendary brand’s candles have the power to fill any home with beautiful scents instantly. Yankee Candle has dozens upon dozens of options to choose from — so much so that’s it’s often difficult for Us to pick out just one or two at a time!

Well, choosing what scents to pick up just got easier, because Yankee Candle is having a major flash sale on their Large Classic Jar and Large Tumbler Candles right now! You don’t have to pick between two different candles, because for a limited time you can score two of either large candle for just $30 — which saves you a total of $29! Feel free to stock up on all of your favorite scents while this offer is still valid, now through October 6, 2019. To give you a head start on your shopping, we’ve rounded up our five absolute favorite scents in every category.

1. Our Absolute Favorite Scent

The reason why this candle is our ultimate favorite is simple — it smells great no matter which season you’re burning it in! The combination of birch and maple leaf base scents are warm and inviting, while the pomegranate, juniper berry and orange blossom top notes give this candle a fresh, crisp scent. It’s a versatile fragrance and a bestseller, which is why it’s received our top spot!

See it: Get the Autumn Leaves Large Classic Jar candle for $15 when you buy 2 with code OCT19SAV — You save 50%!

See all of Yankee Candle’s Large Classic Jar candles! Make sure to enter discount code OCT19SAV (through October 6) at checkout.

2. Our Favorite Festive Scent

The holidays are truly the greatest time of year (at least as far as we’re concerned!), and this scent is the epitome of what they smell like. This beloved Yankee Candle combines pine, warm vanilla and crisp fruity scents to create this iconic fragrance. This one is definitely a must-have!

See it: Get the Balsam & Cedar Large Classic Jar candle for $15 when you buy 2 with code OCT19SAV — You save 50%!

See all of Yankee Candle’s Large Classic Jar candles! Make sure to enter discount code OCT19SAV (through October 6) at checkout.

3. Our Favorite Fresh Scent

This clean scent is the perfect fragrance for when you want to create a calm, crisp and soothing environment. It can be burned any time of year (which we love), and it’s the perfect scent to give as a gift when you’re unsure of what candle a person may or may not like.

See it: Get the Eucalyptus Large Classic Jar candle for $15 when you buy 2 with code OCT19SAV — You save 50%!

See all of Yankee Candle’s Large Classic Jar candles! Make sure to enter discount code OCT19SAV (through October 6) at checkout.

4. Our Favorite Foodie Scent

When you think of the two best types of pie, chances are the first flavors that come to mind are apple and pumpkin. This candle combines the scents of both to create one extra-delicious fragrance. What’s not to love?!

See it: Get the Apple Pumpkin Large Classic Jar candle for $15 when you buy 2 with code OCT19SAV — You save 50%!

See all of Yankee Candle’s Large Classic Jar candles! Make sure to enter discount code OCT19SAV (through October 6) at checkout.

5. Our Favorite Floral Scent

We adore fresh flowers, but let’s be honest — we can’t always have them on hand in our homes! This floral scent is the perfect substitute if you want the aroma of fresh flowers to waft throughout your space without actually buying them. The resemblance is uncanny!

See it: Get the Lilac Blossoms Large Classic Jar candle for $15 when you buy 2 with code OCT19SAV — You save 50%!

See all of Yankee Candle’s Large Classic Jar candles! Make sure to enter discount code OCT19SAV (through October 6) at checkout.

Check out all of the Large Classic Jar and Large Tumbler Candles available from Yankee Candle! Enter discount code OCT19SAV at checkout for 2 for $30 candles, and 3 for $45 candles through October 6, 2019!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!