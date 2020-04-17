There’s nothing quite like lighting an incredibly fragrant candle at night and unwinding with a glass of wine or cup of tea. Candles and relaxation go hand in hand — and we’re using all the tools available to maximize zen time as we spend the majority of our days at home.

Yankee Candle always has great deals and sales on their bestselling scents, but there has never been a more appropriate moment than now to take advantage of a fantastic promo. You can get two Large Jar Candles for just $40, which takes $10 off each candle. For $20 a pop, this is a major steal! We suggest picking up one of their newest spring and summer scents to feel the spirit of the season — even while staying indoors. Check out our five favorite picks below, and get to shopping!

This Tropical Cocktail Scent

Amp up your at-home happy hour with the help of this citrus cocktail candle. You’ll envelop your home with the sweet smells of green mandarin, grapefruit and lemon zest — sounds like perfection!

Get the Calamansi Cocktail Large Jar Candle (originally $30) for just $20 when you buy any 2 Large Jar Candles — you save $10 each!

This Resort-Inspired Scent

Beach resorts combine the best of both worlds — the pool and the ocean! Naturally, this candle perfectly balances out the two. The scent of sea salt, moss and marine blends with beach wood and crisp fruits to create the ultimate vacation aroma.

Get the Poolside Oasis Large Jar Candle (originally $30) for just $20 when you buy any 2 Large Jar Candles — you save $10 each!

This Exotic Floral Scent

Sometimes floral scents can be slightly overpowering, and they’re not for everyone. The best way to neutralize a strong floral is by pairing it with another element. This candles uses calming jasmine to perfectly complement the smell of citrus blossom and gardenia to create the ideal ambience.

Get the Summer Daydream Large Jar Candle (originally $30) for just $20 when you buy any 2 Large Jar Candles — you save $10 each!

This Quintessential Summertime Scent

Summertime and lemonade — it’s an iconic combination. This lemon-scented candle employs mint, sage and thyme to create a more mature aroma that we definitely appreciate.

Get the Homemade Herb Lemonade Large Jar Candle (originally $30) for just $20 when you buy any 2 Large Jar Candles — you save $10 each!

This Bright, Fruity Scent

Picture all of your favorite summer fruits. Now picture them mixed together and recreated in candle form. That is exactly what you get with this! Apricot, nectarine, pear and peach are teamed with florals and warm musk to create the most inviting scent — ever!

Get the Garden Picnic Large Jar Candle (originally $30) for just $20 when you buy any 2 Large Jar Candles — you save $10 each!

