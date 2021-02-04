These Adorable Lounge Pants Will Look Incredible in Instagram Pictures

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

These days, Instagram is slightly different than what we’re used to. Our feeds were always flooded with people sharing their enviable international travels and party pics, but lately, that hasn’t been the general vibe.

Now, we tend to see friends, family and influencers just hanging out at home, which we can certainly relate to. Loungewear has taken over social media as the attire of choice, and this pair of pants will make your lazy day posts look so much cozier and cuter!

Get the YIBOCK Women’s Comfy Casual Lounge Pajama Pants for just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

These simple pants are straightforward, but they nail that casual-yet-elevated aesthetic. First of all, the material they’re made from is incredible. It may seem like regular fleece from afar, but they actually have subtle ribbing incorporated into the design! That dainty detail makes the material stretchier and immediately more comfortable.

These lounge pants have a mid-rise fit and are super loose in the pant legs, which provides a flare-like silhouette. There’s a drawstring in the waistband, and a matching top or any type of relaxed tee will surely appear adorable tucked into them.

There’s plenty of variety, and we’re loving all of the colors that these pants come in! They are the dreamiest shades, from the pale periwinkle blue to the super light apricot. Plus, they have your standard black and grey hues available too. When you dream of the perfect lounge bottoms, these are exactly what come to mind. You can team them with anything else in your closet, and they’re practically guaranteed to look amazing! The second these pants hit social media, we’re sure that you’ll be flooded with comments asking where you got them. They will never believe you scored such a sweet (and seriously affordable) deal on Amazon!

