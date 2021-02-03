See the Unique Detail We’re Obsessed With on This Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Considering how much time we spend online shopping, it’s rare to find a sweater that truly stops Us in our tracks. If we’re being honest, a lot of the knits on the market are variations of popular, trendy styles. For example, there’s been a dramatic rise in lantern-sleeve and balloon-sleeve sweaters this past season, and we’ve adored them all!

That being said, we’re ready for something fresh. We have yet to see a piece like this one from Biucly. It has such an unexpected detail along the hem, we immediately did a double-take while scrolling past!

Get the Biucly Women’s Casual Wavy V Neck Long Sleeve Sweater with free shipping for just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2021, but are subject to change.



This piece may seem like your standard long-sleeve, V-neck sweater — but it has an amazing twist. The hem has a scallop-like detail, and it’s curved to look wavy. The curves are slightly more jagged and rigid than similar styles, which looks so unique and fashion-forward.

The hems, neckline and sleeves are all stitched in white, which offers up a contrast against each of the shades that this knit is currently available in! At the moment, you can score the sweater in light grey, coral pink, mustard yellow and light beige.

The knit material itself is made from a soft acrylic blend that has a bit of stretch to it. It has a fuzzy feel, which has been a crucial factor in our purchases lately. Plus, this is the type of sweater that you can wear right now and well into the spring season. It has a lightweight but cozy vibe, and Amazon reviewers are inclined to agree. One shopper summed it up perfectly, exclaiming that we should all “buy this”! With praise like that, we’re eager to see what all the fuss is about — and are grateful that our comfies have officially been upgraded!

