Find Out Why This Twist-Tie Top Is Not Your Average Basic

We all have basics in our dressers — plain T-shirts, tanks and sweaters that we can rely on no matter what the season. We tend to use these pieces for layering and creating fashionable foundations for show-stopping outfits, but sometimes, we just want to wear something simple and feel comfortable as we go about the day. Being glam 24/7 is exhausting!

Enter this bestselling top from Yidarton. While it has all the makings of a true staple, it has a major leg up in the style department that thousands of Amazon shoppers have noticed.

Yidarton Women’s Comfy Casual Twist Knot Tunics Top (Apricot)

Get the Yidarton Women’s Comfy Casual Twist Knot Tunics Top for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2020, but are subject to change.



It’s obvious to see what makes this top so special — the chic twist! This knotted detail at the bottom of the hem is our favorite feature. We’ve seen this type of upgrade pop up quite a bit lately, as it’s an effortless way to transform a typical top into a fashion moment.

There are no bells and whistles here — it’s made from a soft T-shirt material that will feel relaxing the second you slip it on. The neckline is standard, and the sleeves have an ideal length that tapers off just beyond the wrists.

And speaking of length, the hem on this top is totally noteworthy! It’s made in somewhat of a tunic style, so it’s slightly longer than your typical long-sleeve tee. If you want to wear a plain pair of leggings and keep covered up, this will do the trick!

The versatility doesn’t stop there — not only is it available in the long-sleeve style, there’s a short-sleeve option and a cold-shoulder design as well. For all you aspiring Instagram influencers, there are plenty of bold colors and even some trendy tie-dye prints too. Now do you understand why so many shoppers are raving about this top? You can wear it any day of the week, and the styling opportunities are truly endless!

