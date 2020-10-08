No One Will Guess These Stylish Pull-On Pants Are Actually Joggers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to comfort, joggers are some of the best bottoms around — especially if they’re high-waisted. Traditionally, joggers are comprised of a knit cotton blend and reserved for lounging and Zoom calls. That’s precisely why we’re drawn to joggers that you can seamlessly wear out for brunch or dinner and still look seriously chic!

These casual pants from MLEBR have comfort written all over them, but they’re definitely more upscale than the standard sweats you’ve been wearing for six months. Interested? We know we are!

MLEBR Women’s Casual High Elastic Waist Drawstring Lounge Jogger Pants with Pockets

Get the MLEBR Women’s Casual High Elastic Waist Drawstring Lounge Jogger Pants with Pockets for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

These high-waisted pants were designed in a pull-on style with a comfy elastic waistband up top, which includes an adjustable drawstring for a customized fit. These pants have a slim silhouette in the leg, but they’re loose enough that you won’t feel restricted. If you prefer an oversized look or are concerned with potential tightness, order a size up for optimal fit!

These pants don’t have any pockets on the back, which provides a smooth look — but they do have two super-convenient slip pockets on the hips! The final element that nails the jogger look is the elastic cuff at the ankles. The tapered effect is flattering, and allows you to show off some fabulous footwear.

This type of joggers teams perfectly with heels and a crop top. Now that the temperatures are dropping, throw these pants on over a turtleneck bodysuit and finish off the look with a leather jacket and ankle booties. Shoppers say these pants have a surprisingly thick material, so they’re ideal for the start of the fall season. Who says sweats can’t be chic?

