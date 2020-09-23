This Button-Down Shirt Is Perfect for Both Work and Weekend Wear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know it, you love it: The button-down shirt is a fashion staple for both men and women alike. It’s the type of piece that can be worn time and time again. Every brand has given this style a go — and you can even find high-end designer versions at the world’s top department stores. Depending on the cut and the material, a button-down is the ideal top for a wide variety of occasions.

That may be the best part about the humble button-down shirt — its versatility! As we’re always looking for new additions to our collection, we came across this button-down blouse from Yidarton that you can wear to work, on the weekend and everywhere in between! It’s bound to fit the vibe you have in mind — and it’s super affordable to boot.

Get the Yidarton Women’s Long Sleeve V Neck Chiffon Blouse for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.



This shirt’s stretchy material makes it unbelievably comfortable. The buttons run down the front from the top of the collar to the hem, and you can leave a few unbuttoned depending on the aesthetic you’re going for. If you do leave a few loose, you can show off a dangly statement necklace!

The hem of the blouse is curved and it’s fairly long, so you can wear this shirt with a pair of leggings on a casual weekend day. Brunch alert! To dress this top up, tuck it into a pair of black pencil pants and slip some pumps on for the ultimate in professional attire. When it’s time for a dinner date, throw on a leather jacket and amp up the bling!

This blouse comes in a variety of colors and prints. We’re particularly obsessed with the clean solid shades, but the leopard-print pick is simply adorable! When you’re staring in the mirror and struggling with what to reach for, this is a piece you can count on. It’s simple, sophisticated and easy to wear. It teams well with jeans, skirts and every other staple that’s sitting in your closet. Calling this shirt a wardrobe essential is an understatement — it’s a total necessity!

