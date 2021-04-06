Shoppers Say Wearing These Pants Will Result in Endless Compliments

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you love the outfit you’re wearing, it shouldn’t matter what anyone else thinks. But of course, there’s nothing wrong with getting a compliment every so often — it’s practically an instant confidence-booster that we all enjoy!

According to Amazon reviewers, if you pick up these simple high-waisted pants from Yissang, you should be prepared for an influx of compliments whenever you step out! They have a super flattering fit, and they’re the ideal bottoms to rock for the start of spring.

Get the Yissang Women’s Casual Loose Paper Bag Waist Long Pants for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2021, but are subject to change.



These pants include one of our favorite styles — the paper-bag high-waist! The ruffles and tie detail can make your waist appear cinched, and will create a sleek silhouette too. You can wear these pants with cropped tees, blouses, bodysuits or even extra-long bralettes.

These pants are incredibly versatile. They have a slim fit throughout the legs that isn’t too tight, and they’re somewhat reminiscent of a pair of joggers. The material used in the design is lightweight and comfortable, and the waistband has some stretch — which means throwing them on in a hurry is beyond doable!

Get the Yissang Women’s Casual Loose Paper Bag Waist Long Pants for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Currently, these pants are available in a variety of seasonal shades. For the most versatility, go for the black or army green options — but don’t ignore the pink or dark blue pants. They’re all winners to Us!

Shoppers are leaving rave reviews for their new go-to bottoms, claiming that they’re routinely showered in compliments whenever they wear these pants. After all, these pants are incredibly easy to style for a slew of occasions — be it a business meeting or a weekend brunch with girlfriends. If you’re tired of wearing the same pair of jeans on repeat and want to elevate your wardrobe without shelling out big bucks, these pants are a great place to start!

See it: Get the Yissang Women’s Casual Loose Paper Bag Waist Long Pants for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Yissang and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!