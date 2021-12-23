Youth to the People’s Newest Serum Is Like a Drink of Water for Dry Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin is struggling. It might be the cold winter weather and indoor heat drying it out, it might be an acne treatment, it might even be stress or hormones. Our skin loves being mysterious, but we’re sick of playing Nancy Drew. We want to bring our search for a hydrating holy grail to an end!

Thankfully, it looks like there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel. Youth to the People just introduced a brand new hyaluronic acid serum earlier this month, and it’s exactly the type of skincare product we’ve been dreaming about. Even the reviews are incredible so far. We’re so excited!

Get the Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum for just $54 at Youth to the People! Free shipping!

This serum was created to hydrate, plump and firm the skin, helping to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a youthful glow. It features four types of hyaluronic acid to hydrate at every level — not just on the surface — plus three types of peptides to firm and smooth. YTTP also adds in replenishing cactus stem for a bouncy, healthy complexion that maintains its radiance even in harsh climates. Hence the “Oasis” name!

In a consumer perception study on 55 people, it was found that 90% of participants said their skin was hydrated all day after just one use of this serum, while 88% reported a healthy glow and a softer skin texture. Reviewers are thrilled with it as well, saying it gives them a “fresh face glow,” leaving their skin “supple and hydrated.” They’re calling it an “upscale” type of product that helps them “wake up with extra smooth skin.” They even say it’s helped quickly heal their “nasty breakouts”!

We also loved seeing shoppers note how this is the “perfect serum to use with retinol and leave-on acid treatments” because it helps prevent irritated, dry patches. We’ve definitely dealt with those before. And this product isn’t just for cold weather. One reviewer who lives in a desert climate said that their “skin has been screaming for help and this serum is helping to keep it calm and protected”!

This 100% vegan serum has a silky gel texture and is fragrance-free. It’s also cruelty-free and free of parabens, phthalates and silicones. The stunning glass blue bottle is recyclable too!

You can use this serum twice a day, applying one to two pumps to a clean face and neck, using a moisturizer afterward to seal everything in. YTTP also offers a tip: Use under and around the eye area to target fine lines and wrinkles and prep for makeup application. Who doesn’t love a multitasker?

