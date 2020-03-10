The Quilted Yves Saint Laurent Clutch You’ll Use Forever

There is one big shopping mistake that pretty much everyone makes over and over again, and that includes Us. No matter how many times we realize our error, it can still be hard to get the truth through to our mind. It’s almost like there’s a physical barrier. At some point, though, it has to stop. That moment has to come — and it’s now!

The mistake we’re grieving over, of course, is refusing to invest in a quality piece we’re in love with. We instead end up going for a cheaper alternative with iffy construction and a style that’s “good enough.” It’s just not worth shelling out the big bucks, right? Well, what about when we have to replace that cheap piece after a month or two because it’s already falling apart? And repeat. And repeat. We end up spending even more money on pieces we don’t love when we could have just had the one we truly wanted in the first place. Yeah, we are absolutely not making that mistake when it comes to this YSL clutch. We refuse!

Get the Saint Laurent Black Monogram Bill Pouch for $395 at SSENSE!

If you’re going to make one investment when it comes to your accessories collection, this is the one. In fact, that goes for your entire wardrobe. The right accessory can instantly elevate any outfit, and YSL is the best brand to make it happen. A black bill pouch like this is especially the way to go, considering it can match with basically anything!

This Italian-made clutch from the French luxury fashion house is made of a textured black calfskin leather, featuring a quilted chevron pattern on both the front and back — making it not only lovely to look at, but lovely to hold. Also adorning the front is a YSL chrome-toned logo plaque, reaffirming your already clear sophistication. Matching this logo plaque is the zipper that opens up the main compartment!

Inside this clutch you’ll find a leather logo patch on the lining as well as a patch pocket for organization. You can store money inside, as implied by the “Bill Pouch” name, but don’t forget other essentials too. A license and credit cards, of course, but also perhaps a compact mirror, your phone and lipstick or a breath mint. You never know where the night could take you!

Once this YSL clutch is in your possession, it’s going to become a major mainstay in your life. You’ll always have use for it, it will never go out of style and because of its top quality, you won’t have to worry about replacing it as soon as you buy it. We say it’s worth every penny, especially considering it comes from one of the most iconic designer brands in the world!

