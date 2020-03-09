Earn Ultimate Beach Babe Status With This Kylie Jenner-Approved Beachwear

Feeling like a trip to the beach? We know we are. And by “a trip,” we mean a long, extended vacation, just soaking up the sun, floating in the clear ocean water and sipping away at some sort of frozen drink with a tiny umbrella in it. Of course, throughout this little vacation, we would also be looking fabulous in our beachwear!

Beachwear can be tricky for a lot of us. It can be hard to feel confident in a swimsuit. That’s why we’re all about setting ourselves up for success. A cute new bikini? Definitely a must. But fashion is all about layering, right? We’re not talking throwing on sweaters and jackets while lounging under the hot sun — but a super light and super cute cover-up that even Kylie Jenner herself would wear? Sounds like a plan to Us!

Get the Emilio Pucci Orange Printed Long Pareo for just $340 at SSENSE!

Jenner recently posted stunning photos on her Instagram from a beach getaway with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, both of them donning Emilio Pucci triangle bikinis and colorful cover-ups. Jenner wore her cover-up, printed in bright oranges, pinks and blue, as a long skirt tied around her waist, while Karanikolaou let hers flow in the wind like a cape. Both had their hair pulled back and sported big hoop earrings, cementing their status as “Pucci babes,” as Jenner wrote in her caption. The photos were just so gorgeous, even big sister Kim Kardashian commented, “Wow this looks so beautiful”!

We definitely plan to perfect our look with our very own Emilio Pucci bikini, but the cover-up is what truly makes the ensemble. Whether you’re eyeing one like Jenner’s or are looking to recreate Karanikolaou’s cape vibes, both cover-ups are exactly what turn a beach hang into a magazine cover-worthy photoshoot!

Get the Emilio Pucci Orange Printed Long Pareo for just $340 at SSENSE!

These cover-ups are made in Italy and crafted with 100% cotton. The Pucci brand is known for playing with bright colors and geometric shapes that will catch every eye in the area, and these pieces are no exception. As demonstrated by the two friends, they can also be worn in so many different ways. Try out the skirt and cape looks, but you can also try yours out as a headscarf or a neck scarf! You can even tie it around your torso as a strapless top. We’d say they could also make for amazing decor as tapestries in your home, but that’s only if you can give up wearing them! Maybe we can switch off depending on the season.

We think it’s just about that time we turn that beach dream we’ve been having into a reality — especially now that we’re set attire-wise. We’ll meet you at the shoreline. Don’t forget the camera!

Get the Emilio Pucci Orange Printed Long Pareo for just $340 at SSENSE!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Emilio Pucci here and more swimwear available at SSENSE here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!