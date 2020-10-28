This Cropped Fleece Lets You Layer Up Without the Bulk

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the wind starts to send chills down our spine and the snow starts to fall, what is typically our first step? Layering up. We pile on the fleeces and faux furs, we grab taller socks and we never leave home without some sort of sweater or sweatshirt — along with our outerwear. The result? Warmth. The other result? A whole lot of heavy bulk!

Sometimes, when it comes to dressing cute in the cold, the best option is to just forget it. But that really depends on what you have in your arsenal. Is the winter section of your closet all baggy hoodies, or do you have something like this cropped fleece ready to save the day at any moment?

Get the ZAFUL Faux Fur Pullover starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This fleece pullover is a brilliant example of how to stay warm and cozy in the cold but still keep your street style on point. You’ll still have that ultra-soft fabric and the looser fit you crave, leaving room for layers in both the torso and arms, but you’re dealing with a way cuter cut here than with most similar pieces out there!

This fleece’s cropped length immediately takes it from bulky winterwear to chic essential. It’s superbly executed, with a stretchy hem to pull the look together, along with stretchy cuffs at the ends of the sleeves. This is perfect piece for wearing with all of your high-waisted jeans, leggings, joggers and more!

The cropped length, however, is just one notable aspect of this pullover. We wouldn’t want to forget about the dropped shoulders, the lightweight feel and, of course, the quarter-zip closure. This zip offers so much versatility. You can either wear it pulled down, creating a spread collar, or zip it all the way up for a turtleneck effect!

This fleece comes in a whole bunch of different colors and even patterns like stars or plaids, so make sure to shop around on the Amazon page. You’ll find a few with a slightly different texture too, as you can tell by the photos. Just remember to check the size chart for each one you want to bring home with you so it can have a long, long stay in your life!

