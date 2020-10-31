This Loungewear Set Is Putting Sweatsuits on the Fashion Map

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we ask you to imagine someone wearing a chic, modern, compliment-worthy outfit, what do you picture? It could be a myriad of things. What we’re really looking for, however, is what you don’t picture. It’s safe to say that a sweatsuit probably didn’t cross your mind, unless you were being sarcastic. Or unless you’ve already seen the one we’re about to rave about!

While loungewear is usually all about comfort, leaving the uncomfortable clothes to crowd all of the best-dressed lists, this two-piece set — from Amazon! — is a great reminder that almost anything can be fashionable when designed with a keen eye. This sweatsuit undeniably nailed it, and as soon as we spotted it, we knew we needed it!

Get the SIEANEAR 2-Piece Loungewear Sweatsuit Set for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This set comes with a long-sleeve, crew neck top and full-length pants, both made of a super soft, lightweight material with a relaxed fit. The top has cuffed sleeves and a V-notch at the neckline, along with side slits at the hem, while the pants have elasticized cuffs and an elasticized drawstring waistband.

Taking the prize for the cutest, more standout feature, however, are the sets of stripes on both. On the top, you’ll find sets of white stripes on both sleeves, just below the elbow, while on the pants you’ll find another set down toward the right ankle, These stripes are sporty and adorable — and they give Us soft ‘80s vibes, especially on the lighter colors. Bonus points for the drawstring being the same crisp shade of white!

Get the SIEANEAR 2-Piece Loungewear Sweatsuit Set for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweatsuit is definitely a go-to for an at-home movie night, a day-long chill sesh or a snooze under the blankets when the weather reaches chilly territory. But you don’t have to stop there. Wear it out of the house too! The possibilities rise higher and higher when you consider mixing and matching, but we definitely encourage you to try the full set too. Co-ord sets are super in right now, and they make putting an outfit together easier than easy!

Keep it simple with this sweatsuit, a pair of white sneakers and a crossbody or tote. Layer up with a quilted coat or sherpa-lined denim jacket when the weather calls for it, or take things up another notch with a peacoat and heeled booties. And trust Us when we say to leave some time in your day for outfit selfies!

Get the SIEANEAR 2-Piece Loungewear Sweatsuit Set for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more active top and bottom sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!